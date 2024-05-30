Ananya Panday strolls through Italian streets amid gracing Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding; PICS

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding gala is aboard a luxurious cruise exploring the picturesque locales of Italy and France from May 29 to June 1. Celebrities have already been sharing pictures and videos from the event on their social media accounts.

A while ago, Ananya Panday shared some glimpses from Italy as she enjoyed the pre-wedding event.

Ananya Panday shares pictures from Italy

On May 30, a while ago, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Story and shared two pictures as she went to Italy to attend the second pre-wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

In the first picture, we can see a beautiful view from a part of Italy while the second shows the actress enjoying nature, She wore a cute dress and also tied in a bun.

Have a look:

Backstreet Boys perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

An Instagram account called Ambani Update posted a video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Cruise Pre-Wedding Event, showcasing an electrifying performance by the popular Backstreet Boys. The band, comprising Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson, appeared in coordinated all-white attire as they entertained a large audience onboard the cruise with their hit song I Wanna Be With You.

Celebrities who have jetted off to Italy for the cruise celebration are Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his children Aryan and Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, along with Boney Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Disha Patani. Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry also went to attend the event.

This marks the second pre-wedding bash for Anant and Radhika, following the initial one held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, back in March 2024.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding details out

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12, followed by a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14. This three-day extravaganza will unfold at the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Centre, the very same venue where Mukesh Ambani's elder son, Akash Ambani, tied the knot with Shloka Mehta in March 2019.

