Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra’s olive co-ord set worth Rs 51,016 is perfect for lounging by the beach

Today, July 15, is the birthday of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a multitalented icon of the entertainment industry. The actress, known for her stellar screen performances, her role as a mother and wife, her entrepreneurial ventures, her fashionista, and her undeniable presence as a global icon, continues to inspire millions.

As she celebrates another year of love, life, and success, her husband Nick Jonas shared pictures to wish her lovely wife, and we captured her impeccable sense of style once again. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit, which is a glamorous co-ord set.

Priyanka Chopra’s glam co-ord set

In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen dressed in an olive co-ord set from the brand Mara Hoffman. She demonstrated her chic fashion sense and flair for pulling off all kinds of looks.

The co-ord set PCJ chose featured a pencil skirt and crop top, both crafted with a unique popcorn texture that added an interesting element to the outfit. Her co-ord set consisted of a pencil skirt accentuating her slender frame while offering a comfortable fit and elastic waistband.

Paired with it, the crop top boasts a plunging V neckline and quarter sleeves, complementing the skirt with its fitted silhouette and textured fabric. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs. 51,016.

Priyanka’s accessories and glam

The actress styled the co-ord set with minimalistic yet impactful accessories. She accessorized with minimal hoops, tinted sunglasses, and a Bulgari serpent watch. She finished her look with black sandals.

For makeup, the actress chose a natural and radiant look. She opted for a subtle red tint on her lips and cheeks that complemented the tones of her outfit. Her hair was styled in a side-parting look, which enhanced her look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again showed her fashion prowess and bold approach to fashion. As we wish the actress a very Happy Birthday, we celebrate not only her extraordinary achievements but also her unwavering influence on the world of fashion.

