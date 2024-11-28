Bollywood movies on Netflix we're grateful for this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving 2024 is here, and it’s time to show gratitude. In this piece, let’s look at the Hindi movies of this year available on the streaming platform Netflix that have impressed the audience. The following are some of the Bollywood movies on Netflix that we’re grateful for this Thanksgiving and definitely deserve a place on a cinema lover’s watchlist.

5 Bollywood movies on Netflix to appreciate on Thanksgiving 2024:

1. The Buckingham Murders

Running Time: 1 hour 46 mins

1 hour 46 mins IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Prabhleen Sandhu, Adwoa Akoto

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Prabhleen Sandhu, Adwoa Akoto Director: Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta Writer: Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker, Kashyap Kapoor

The Buckingham Murders is one of the recent Hindi movies on Netflix. The film marks the production debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan. She plays the role of Detective Jas Bhamra, who investigates the case of a missing child. The Buckingham Murders’ premiere took place at the prestigious 67th BFI London Film Festival in 2023. Its mystery is sure to keep you hooked to your screens.

2. Amar Singh Chamkila

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

2 hours 26 mins IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Biographical/Drama/Musical

Biographical/Drama/Musical Movie Star Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra

Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali

Amar Singh Chamkila is a biopic based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur. The film showcases their journey to fame and the challenges that they faced. The Imtiaz Ali directorial received a lot of acclaim not just for its story and performances but also for its music.

3. Crew

Running Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma Director: Rajesh A Krishnan

Rajesh A Krishnan Writer: Nidhi Mehra, Mehul Suri

Crew is another Bollywood movie to be grateful for as it united three leading ladies of the film industry on the screen. The heist comedy is about air hostesses who want to fulfill their dreams but their airline goes bankrupt. However, they soon get a 'golden' opportunity when they find a secret about their company.

4. Laapataa Ladies

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

2 hours 2 mins IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan

Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan Director: Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao Writer: Sneha Desai, Divyanidhi Sharma, Biplab Goswami

Laapataa Ladies is one of the most heartwarming stories of 2024. The film follows the journey of two brides who get lost from the same train. It showcases how they discover themselves. Laapataa Ladies has been sent as the official Indian entry for the category of the Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards.

5. Merry Christmas

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

2 hours 23 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Mystery/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Anukriti Pandey

Merry Christmas is the perfect choice on Netflix to enjoy this holiday season. Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif play the roles of Albert and Maria. They meet on Christmas Eve and spend the festival together. However, their night soon takes a mysterious turn. The movie received a lot of praise for its performances.

Some other popular Bollywood movies of 2024 that are available on Netflix include Fighter, Shaitaan, Article 370, Khel Khel Mein, and more.

