Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mukesh, Nita, Isha and family reunite for Mameru ceremony; know all about the pre-wedding ritual

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have begun with the grand Mameru ceremony. It was held at the iconic Antilia residence in Mumbai today, July 3.

If you are pondering what is a Mameru ceremony, this article will give all the details about the pre-wedding ritual.

Know all about Mameru pre-wedding ritual

Mameru means maternal uncles in Gujarati. In this ceremony, the bride receives gifts from her maternal uncles which consist of traditional clothes, jewelry, and other gifts including the traditional sarees and choodo (ivory bangle).

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and others celebrate Mameru ceremony

In the videos, we can see Mukesh Ambani and Ajay Piramal sharing a heartwarming moment with their grandchildren during the ceremony. Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani also stunned in traditional attires at the event.

On the other hand, Mukesh posed with his son Akash and son-in-law Anand Piramal as they celebrated the grand pre-wedding festivity.

In another image, the bride-to-be Radhika was seen making a grand appearance wearing a stunning traditional outfit. Nita Ambani was seen wearing a pink outfit entering the venue to celebrate the grand event. The groom-to-be Anant also was seen at the event.

Social media sensation Orry was also present at the event and was seen in a playful mode as he enjoyed the festivity.

Have a look:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding menu revealed

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding menu includes a variety of chaats. According to ANI, Nita Ambani invited the shop owner, Rakesh Keshari, after choosing various chaats at his shop.

Keshari’s team has reportedly been commissioned to set up a chaat stall at the wedding. The menu includes tikki, tomato chaat, palak chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi.

“Nita Ambani came to our chaat bhandaar on June 24, where she tasted tikki chaat, tomato chaat, palak chaat, and kulfi falooda. She was very happy and said that the chaat of Banaras is very famous. It was a pleasure to serve her," Keshari told ANI.

Meanwhile, Anant and Radhika will tie the knot on July 12 and the wedding celebrations will continue till July 14.

