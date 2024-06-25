5 ways to effortlessly style oversized blazers: Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, actresses who layered it with love

A blend of comfort, sophistication, and effortless style- oversized blazers are a wardrobe staple. The leading stars of Bollywood have been at the forefront of this chic trend. From their put-together casual looks to power-packed outfits for glam events, Bollywood’s most-loved style icons know how to flawlessly rock the oversized trend.

From the gorgeous Deepika Padukone to Gen Z heartthrob Ananya Panday, we have curated 5 layered looks that you will love to recreate.

Deepika Padukone’s red pantsuit and oversized blazer screams boss lady

The Gehraiyaan actress’s status as a global fashion icon is undeniable and she proves it with this head-to-toe red look. Deepika loves to carry an androgynous style and has an eye for tailored pieces as well. At an award function, she stole the limelight in a bold red power suit with flared pants, a criss-cross bralette underneath, and a longline oversized blazer with 80s-style shoulder pads.

For accessories, the Fighter star wore Cartier bracelet cuffs over her blazer’s sleeve, cinching it to form a cuff. Deepika opted for a slick back hairstyle and nude makeup. She completed her bright red monochrome look with a pair of pointy scarlet stilettos.

Ananya Panday’s baggy blazer and denim look is an elevated take on old-school grunge

Ananya’s oversized blazer look plays with textures of denim and lace to create an outfit that’s polished but not too posh. For her movie promotions, the Dream Girl 2 star donned an ensemble from Zimmermann, consisting of faded blue jeans, an ivory velvet and lace bralette, topped up with a long and loose-fitted blazer with a classic plaid print in grey and neutral beige tone.

For her grungy glam, the Call Me Bae actress went with messy locks tucked inside her blazer and soft, peachy tones with a glossy pout. She finished her attire with a pair of white heels and vintage Versace earrings.

Sonam Kapoor’s pristine white blazer with ruffles turns power-dressing ethereal

Sonam Kapoor never misses a chance when it comes to giving us fashion-forward looks. For an event, The Zoya Factor star wore an all-white pantsuit with flared culottes and a relaxed blazer with ruffles cascading from its sleeve. A feat of tailoring, Sonam’s outfit is from the brand Ellery. It’s structured yet flowy, serene, and powerful at the same time.

The Veere Di Wedding actress paired her angelic white pantsuit with black patent shoes and gold statement earrings and rings. Her hair secured in a sleek ponytail, Sonam finished her glam with rose-pink hues, and fluttery lashes that gave her the doe-eye effect.

Janhvi Kapoor’s black Versace blazer is a style staple that’s worth the splurge

Gen Z diva Janhvi Kapoor donned an all-black look that will never be out of style. Her classic ensemble of black high-waisted pants and strapless corset with exposed boning was layered with a luxe Versace blazer with signature gold Medusa buttons. For accessories, the Ulajh actress opted for oversized gold stud earrings and multiple blingy rings.

Letting her lustrous tresses free, Janhvi glammed up with kohl-laden eyes, highlighted with mauve-pink shimmers and velvety nude lips. Her classy Versace blazer costs around Rs 3.3 Lakhs. However, with its relaxed yet refined structure, the classic black blazer is supremely versatile and splurge-worthy if you’re looking to invest in a high-end fashion staple.

Kareena Kapoor’s purple power suit will elevate your workwear with its dramatic finesse

Want to make a stylish impact in the boardroom? Kareena Kapoor’s sophisticated purple pantsuit from Alina Anwar Couture has just the amount of drama that demands attention. Her deep purple monochromatic attire consisted of an impeccably tailored blazer with an asymmetric, wrap silhouette. The hint of black lace peeked underneath the blazer and it was paired with ankle-length pants with tapered button detail.

The Crew actress accessorized her pansuit with gold studs. Her hair pulled back in a low bun, the green-eyed beauty accentuated her features with neutral shades and nude satin lipstick. To complete her head-turning ensemble, Kareena wore a pair of leopard print Louboutin on her feet, giving her look an extra dose of fierceness.

Far from being a fleeting fad, the oversized blazer is a must-have if you want to raise your style quotient. Whether you want to upgrade your workwear or make your everyday wardrobe go beyond the basics, these comfy tailored pieces will always come in handy.

Which celeb’s oversized blazer style would you like to steal? Share your favorite in the comments.

