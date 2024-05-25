Heeramandi: Mumbai Police gives unique twist to SLB show's dialogues for general public safety; PICS

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and the web series became the most talked-about project of the month. From its scale and costumes to dialogues, performances, and dance, viewers have been discussing everything in detail.

While the fans are still trying to get over the magic of Heeramandi, now it has charmed Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police gives their own twist to Heeramandi dialogues to promote public safety

Mumbai Police took to Instagram and used the dialogues of Heeramandi to promote general public safety. The social media account of Mumbai Police posted a carousel that has three pictures with an interesting twist to the popular dialogues of SLB's show.

"Ek baar dekh lijiye, Deewana bana dijiye... Challan kaatne ke liye taiyaar hain hum, toh helmet pehan lijiye!" is written on the first picture. The second one, which is about internet safety reads, "Puraane passwords dohrae nahi jaate, Bhula diye jaate hai!"

Another one reads as, "O.T.P bataane aur barbaad hone ke beech koi farak nahi hota"

Netizens react to Mumbai Police's post

The post went viral in no time, garnering interesting reactions from the followers. "Jisne helmet na pehna usse Mumbai police be like-hatto jao tum bade vohh hoo (two laughter emojis)" commented a follower, referring to one of the songs of Heeramandi. "Lagta hai Social Media Manager masruf hai apne creativity mein" (It seems social media manager is busy with his creativity) wrote another follower.

A follower who was mighty impressed with Mumbai Police's creative post to promote safety wrote, "Superb creative by your team (clapping hands emojis). I hope people get the message, follow rules, and make life easier for you'll as well (well done emojis)."

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar tells the story of love and betrayal among courtesans in pre-independence India. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal feature as lead stars in the series, along with Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the 8-episode period drama is currently streaming on Netflix.