Deepika Padukone asks fans about their comfort food as she reveals hers; Ananya Panday & Parineeti join in

Deepika Padukone recently shared a fun video on her Instagram handle where she spoke about her love for food and revealed what is her favourite dish. She even asked fans about theirs and many celebs including Ananya Panday and Parineeti Chopra dropped comments.

Actress had surprised everyone when she removed all her Instagram posts and started fresh on the platform. Since then, Deepika has been dropping intriguing posts about herself and has been ensuring that fans get to see the real her. Speaking of this, recently, Deepika shared yet another interesting video where she revealed her comfort food and asked all to reveal theirs in the comments. Well, as soon as Deepika dropped the post, many celebs including Ananya Panday and revealed their go-to comfort food.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a video in which we could see her getting ready in her vanity van. The Piku star is seen asking her team members what they were eating and when someone asks her what is her comfort food. Deepika then goes on a reply and reveals that homemade South Indian is her comfort food. To be specific, Deepika reveals Rasam and Rice to be her comfort food. She also asked fans to reveal their favourite dishes in the comments and well, many did. Ananya shared that she is a fan of South Indian at Deepika's house.

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra revealed Pizza to be her favourite comfort food. Ananya wrote, "Ur house South Indian food is my comfort food also. Yum to another level." To this, Deepika replied, "Chal Aaja!(Come home)" On the other hand, Parineeti wrote, "PIZZAAAAA." Deepika replied to her and said, "Ohh! Stiff competition!"

Meanwhile, Deepika recently shared snippets from her Ranthambore vacay with and her family on social media and revealed how she celebrated the new year with her loved ones. On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra's next with Ananya and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides this, she recently announced her film with titled Fighter. She also has a film with Prabhas.

