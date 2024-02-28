Deepika Padukone's Fighter co-star Rishabh Sawhney praises actress for THIS sweet gesture towards his mom

Siddharth Anand's action-packed movie Fighter recently premiered in theaters and received praise from audiences nationwide. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the film introduced a new villain, Rishabh Sawhney, as Azhar Akhtar, which intrigued fans. Sawhney's performance as the antagonist left a strong impression on viewers. Making his Bollywood debut with Siddharth Anand's film, Now, Sawhney has heaped praise on his co-star Deepika Padukone.

Fighter actor Rishabh Sawhney praises his co-star Deepika Padukone

Recently, during an interaction with Filmygyan, Rishabh spoke highly of his co-star Deepika Padukone, remembering how kindly she greeted his mother at the movie premiere. Reflecting on Deepika's kind gesture, the actor shared that she had met his parents earlier and hence inquired about their whereabouts and then promptly hugged his mom and also warmly greeted his parents. He said, “She had met my parents before. So she asked where my parents were. She immediately went and hugged my mom. She lovingly greeted my parents.” Rishabh also mentioned that he admired Deepika's modesty and respectful attitude towards his parents.

