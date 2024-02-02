Fighter actor Rishabh Sawhney on how Siddharth Anand briefed him for his role; it has Avengers connection

Fighter, the aerial action drama, soared into theaters last month, enthralling audiences with its compelling storyline and stellar performances. While the spotlight naturally shines on lead stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, attention is also drawn to Rishabh Sawhney, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film, portraying the antagonist. In a recent interview, Rishabh shed light on the brief he received from director Siddharth Anand, describing how he was encouraged to channel the mindset of Thanos, envisioning himself as a formidable force facing off against the Avengers.

Rishabh Sawhney on Siddharth Anand’s ‘Thanos’ brief for his role in Fighter

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Rishabh Sawhney shared insights into the direction he received from filmmaker Siddharth Anand for his role in the recently released movie Fighter. He disclosed that he was tasked with appearing “big” and “overpowering,” considering he would be pitted against Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and the entire ensemble. Recounting Siddharth's instructions, Rishabh revealed, "Sid sir told me, 'Think of yourself as Thanos and you’re going to face The Avengers.'"

Rishabh went on to reveal that upon meeting Siddharth, he weighed around 68-69 kgs, prompting the director to advise him to bulk up. Drawing from his background as a former bodybuilder, Rishabh embraced the challenge with dedication, stating that he had been committed to fitness for a long time.

Upon their second meeting, Rishabh had already gained an additional five or six kgs, presenting a noticeably bulkier physique. According to the debutant, Siddharth approved of the progress, deeming it perfect to commence with.

Delving deeper into his role as Azhar Akhtar, Rishabh emphasized the brief given by Siddharth, emphasizing that Azhar should exude menace. Reflecting on feedback received, Rishabh expressed, “And so many people have commented and messaged me that the character looked menacing. I am elated that I was able to achieve what my director wanted me to.”

More about Fighter

The film centers on Indian Air Force officers and draws inspiration from the 2019 Pulwama attack. Fighter features an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others.

