Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20I after India’s World Cup win; Ranveer Singh and more pay tribute

History has been created as India clinched the T20 World Cup trophy after defeating South Africa by 7 runs in the final. While the nation beamed with joy, meanwhile, India's star batsman Virat Kohli announced his retirement from his T20 international career.

Celebrities have been feeling bitter-sweet after the final as they bid farewell to the former captain of India's cricket team.

Ranveer Singh pays tribute to Virat Kohli

On June 30, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to congratulate Team India for the big win in the final. In his Instagram story, Ranveer bid farewell to Player of the Match Virat Kohli.

"The King dropped the anchor. What a way to cap an incredible career," he wrote.

The Padmaavat actor also acknowledged other players including Akshar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

In his second Instagram story, Ranveer paid tribute to India's coach and former cricketer Rahul Dravid.

"What a way to win. It was all but lost. And then...the fight back...What a befitting tribute to one of the greatest champions of Indian cricket. Rahul 'THE WALL' Dravid," his second Instagram story reads.

Vivek Oberoi calls it 'win and loss at the same time'

Vivek Oberoi posted a heartfelt note on Twitter while celebrating the big win for Team India. In his tweet, Oberoi expressed his sadness over Kohli's last game for India. Describing his feelings, the actor wrote that it feels like a "win and a loss at the same time."

Oberoi added that he will miss Kohli, the "superhero" in T20I.

"Total emotional atyachar right now! While I’m going crazy celebrating #TeamIndia ‘s win, the legendary @imVkohli just announced this was his last #T20 game for team India….feels like a win and a loss at the same time! Will miss our superhero in T20s," reads his tweet.

Take a look at his tweet here:

Arjun Rampal also reacted to Virat's retirement from T20I

Arjun Rampal took to X (formerly Twitter) to react after Virat Kohli announced that the IND vs SA final was his last match of the T20I.

In a confusing tone, Rampal tweeted, "Did Virat Kohli just retire from T20?"

Check out his tweet here:

After the win, Virat Kohli announced that the IND vs SA final was his last T20 game for India. "We wanted to lift that cup," he said while confirming to Harsha Bhogle.

Talking about the retirement, Kohli added, "Yes I have, this was an open secret. Not something that I wasn't going to announce even if we had lost. Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward."

With the latest win, India has secured its 2nd World Cup title after a long gap of 17 years. Congratulations Team India!

