Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan did not have ‘drop of makeup’ on her face in Asoka’s viral trend-setting song?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a sensation and there is no denying this fact. She is often a trendsetter, and fans love recreating her style. A recent example is the Asoka makeup trend that went quite viral on social media.

It is almost 20 years to this film but this trend has set the internet on fire now, and it is indeed quite a matter of pride for the actress who started it on the silver screen. Well, talking to Grazia India, she opened up about how she feels about setting this makeup trend which is going viral now across the globe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on viral Asoka makeup trend

Talking about the Asoka makeup trend, Kareena Kapoor Khan termed it as ‘truly iconic’. She admitted that making the tattoos, and making the eyes for the song was iconic even then when they were doing it.

Bebo revealed, "In some way it was pathbreaking even then. We wanted to have it something slightly more edgy and different. And you know there was no makeup actually on my face. There were just designs on my eye and not a drop of makeup."

What is the Asoka makeup trend?

Asoka is a 2001 film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles. This film saw the actress donning peculiar makeup and attire reflecting the golden era. This makeup style has suddenly found a new fan frenzy on social media and has triggered a new trend.

In this trend, we can see many international beauty influencers embracing the song San Sanana from the film and trying to recreate Kareena’s makeup, hair, and outfit from the film in their videos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently starred in the heist-comedy movie Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the movie showcases Kareena as an air hostess. The film enjoyed a lot of appreciation during its theatrical run and is now available to watch on Netflix.

The release date of Kareena’s upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, is yet to be announced. Kareena will also be seen in the Cop Universe film Singham Again with Ajay Devgn. This Rohit Shetty action movie has a stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

