PIC: Kareena Kapoor looks as fresh as a daisy in yellow; enjoys ‘Sunday hair flicking’ with friends and the boys

Kareena Kapoor Khan has one of the most aesthetic Instagram accounts, where she offers glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Her candid moments captured with her family and friends never fail to delight her followers.

Kareena has now shared a peek into how she spent her Sunday alongside her friends. The actress was a vision in yellow.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Sunday with friends and ‘the boys’

Today, May 26, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her Sunday outing. She posted a picture on her Story in which she was seen standing alongside two of her close girlfriends. Kareena wore a yellow tank top paired with denim pants and looked as fresh as a daisy. Her accessories included a wristwatch, her hoop earrings, and her sunglasses.

Bebo was seen flicking her hair as she posed with her arm around her friends’ shoulders. The kids were standing near them, and it looked like they were enjoying the view outside the window.

In the caption, Kareena wrote, “Sunday (heart emoji) Hair flicking with the mommies and the boys.”

Have a look at Kareena's story!

Earlier today, the paparazzi captured Kareena outside her residence. In the video, she was seen wearing the same outfit with an oversized white shirt and carrying a brown handbag. She greeted her friends with warm hugs and shared conversations with them before they left together in a car.

Watch the video here!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently starred in the heist-comedy movie Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the movie showcases Kareena as an air hostess. The film enjoyed a lot of appreciation during its theatrical run and is now available to watch on Netflix.

The release date of Kareena’s upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, is yet to be announced. Kareena will also be seen in the Cop Universe film Singham Again with Ajay Devgn. This Rohit Shetty action movie has a stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

