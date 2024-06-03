Panchayat 3: Who is Sanvikaa? Know all about Jitendra Kumar's co-star who played Rinki's character

It’s a year filled with absolute surprises. Several underrated actors including Chhaya Kadam, Sunita Rajwar, and more have made it to the mainstream and are getting their long-awaited due. One of these is Sanvikaa who is currently seen in TVF’s Panchayat 3 playing the character of Rinki on the web show.

Who is Panchayat 3’s Rinki?

Born as Pooja Singh, Sanvikaa originally hails from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. She is an engineering graduate but never really wanted to step into a 9-to-5 job. Recently in an interview with Digital Commentary, Sanvikaa shared several aspects of her life including her name change and career trajectory.

When she eventually thought of pursuing the career, Sanvikaa told her parents that she was going to Bangalore for a job but actually flew to Mumbai. After quite some struggle, she started working as an outfit assistant director. She parallely auditioned for several other titles and a few weeks later got a commercial ad.

Sanvikaa's biggest break came when she was roped in to play Rinki in Panchayat. This turned her into a household name and everyone on the internet cannot stop talking about it. She later went on to be a part of several OTT shows including Ravi Dubey-led Lakhan Leela Bhargava and Hajamat among others.

Why did Sanvikaa use a stage name?

In the same interview, Sanvikaa revealed that till Panchayat season one, she was credited as Pooja Singh but that name was too common. “If you see in real life, even in school, if you call Pooja, five people will turn around and see. It is that common. And, there was already an actress by the name of Pooja Singh who had done TV. She had a lot of work history, so people were getting confused”, she said.

So to avoid that confusion, Sanvikaa did a poll among her friends and picked up a stage name that wasn’t so common in the industry. However, she has yet to get it updated on her official documents.

From a Jabalpur engineer to the country’s new National crush, Sanvikaa’s life is changing every day and it feels like a shared dream of so many small-town girls like her. Like her story? Share this news with your friends and family.

