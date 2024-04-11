Who was Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur? Know all about the woman played by Parineeti Chopra in Imtiaz Ali's directorial

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is a biopic on the life of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. In the film, Diljit plays the titular role while Parineeti portrays the role of Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur. This article will give you details on Amar Singh Chamkila's second wife, Amarjot Kaur, the character portrayed by Parineeti in the film.

Who was Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur

From the trailer of the film Amar Singh Chamkila, we get to know a lot about both Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur.

Speaking about Amarjot Kaur, she was the female vocalist in Amar Singh Chamkila’s band. Amar Singh also known as ‘Elvis of Punjab’ was trying hard to find a female vocalist for his band at one time. It was then that Punjabi singer Kuldeep Manak suggested Amarjot's name to the singer, Amar Singh. Notably, Kuldeep had earlier worked with Amarjot as she featured in one of his albums. Amar and Amarjot became a hit pair and audiences started to love them together. Their popularity spread not only in Punjab but also overseas. At that time, they did 366 shows in 365 days.

Amarjot Kaur is the second wife of Amar Singh Chamkila

For the uninitiated, Amarjot Kaur was earlier married but got separated from his husband to pursue her career as a singer. When she joined Amar Singh's band, the duo became a hit and gave some of the most memorable songs. The duo was all things dedicated and so pure that they sometimes sang in open-air concerts (Akhaade) just to test their music and their partnership worked like magic that won millions of hearts.

Working together in the band, Amarjot, and Amar Singh fell in love and their chemistry flourished and married. On the other hand, Amar Singh Chamkila was also previously married to Gurmail. They had two daughters - Amaldeep and Kamaldeep. Speaking about Amarjot and Amar, they had a son named Jaiman Chamkila.

Tragic deaths of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur

Several reports claimed that Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila were shot dead by a group of motorcyclists with AK47s on March 8, 1988. The duo was in Mehsampur, a village in Jalandhar where they had a concert scheduled. At 2 pm, when the couple exited their car from the venue, shots were fired at them. This left the couple and the musicians critically injured and taken to a local hospital where the couple were pronounced dead.

Parineeti Chopra on playing the role of Amarjot Kaur in Amar Singh Chamkila

Talking about the role of Amarjot Kaur, Parineeti Chopra earlier said, "It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience."

She also added, "For me, singing is a passion, and collaborating with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long-awaited dream. With Netflix's global platform, I believe our film will touch hearts far and wide, allowing Chamkila's inspiring tale to resonate with fans worldwide."

Diljit Dosanjh on how it was difficult for him and Parineeti Chopra to ace the styles of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur

During a recent interview with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh shared that it was difficult for him and Parineeti to copy the styles of Chamkila and Amarjot. He said, "It was tough. It was difficult because people have heard Chamkila's songs like rhymes. So if someone else is singing it, it will 101 percent look odd. But we have tried, and AR Rahman sir's team has helped us a lot."

He shared, "Even Parineeti, I did not have expectations from her because Amarjot's part was tougher. Amarjot used to sing in a very high pitch. So, we have tried. I cannot sing like Chamkila, and Parineeti cannot sing like Amarjot. We have only tried. Since in the film it is connected to the story, people might like it."

Speaking about Amar Singh Chamkila, he was one of the greatest singers of his time who carved his name in history as the highest record-selling artist of Punjab. While he was born as Dhanni Ram, the artist and performer became popular by his stage name Chamkila which means one that glitters in Punjabi.

The music industry considers Chamkila as the first superstar of Punjabi pop culture. Amit Trivedi once dubbed him as ‘The Elvis of Punjab’ and some also considered the late singer as their influence in the music industry. He is credited for penning and singing many songs. He went on to record his debut hit album Takue Te Takua in 1980 with female vocalist Surinder Sonia. When he decided to part ways with his fellow musicians and went on to take Punjabi music alone, he met his new bandmate, singer Amarjot whom he fell in love with and later married. Know more about Amar Singh Chamkila HERE.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali's directorial Amar Singh Chamkila is backed by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films and will stream on Netflix from April 12.

