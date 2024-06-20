9 best Taapsee Pannu movies that showcase her raw power

From an engineering graduate to an award-winning actress, Taapsee Pannu is a force to be reckoned with in Indian cinema. Taapsee Pannu’s movies show that she has carved a niche for herself playing strong, unconventional female characters.

From defying societal norms in Pink to portraying a sharpshooter-defying age in Saand Ki Aankh, Pannu isn't afraid to push boundaries. Her versatility shines through in blockbusters like Mission Mangal and Badla, while she brings depth and nuance to character studies like Thappad and Haseen Dillruba.

With a prolific filmography and a string of awards to her name, Taapsee Pannu is a leading voice in contemporary Indian cinema. Let’s check out some of her best movies here!

9 best Taapsee Pannu movies that will keep you glued to your seats

Dunki

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani, Satish Shah

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

Dunki, a 2023 comedy-drama, follows a group of friends in Punjab yearning for a better life in London. Ex-soldier Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) helps them navigate the risky world of "donkey flights," a dangerous illegal immigration method.

Dunki is one of Taapsee Pannu’s recent movies where she plays Manu. Years later, an older Manu, desperate to return to India, seeks Hardy's help, reigniting their past connection. Their journey explores friendship, longing for home, and the complexities of chasing dreams.

Advertisement

Naam Shabana

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Madhurima Tuli

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: Netflix

Naam Shabana (2017) is a prequel to Baby, telling the origin story of Shabana Khan, played by Taapsee Pannu. A fiery college student and Kudo fighter, Shabana is recruited by a secret Indian agency after a personal tragedy.

In this Taapsee Pannu movie, she undergoes intense training to become a skilled field agent, all while the agency hunts down a notorious international arms dealer. The film explores Shabana's journey from a raw recruit to a formidable spy.

Thappad

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Naila Grewal, Pavail Gulati, Maya Sarao, Gracy Goswami, Dia Mirza

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Drama

Release Year: 2020

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Thappad explores domestic violence through Amrita, played by Taapsee Pannu. Amrita, a seemingly content housewife, is shaken to the core when her husband slaps her. This single act forces her to re-evaluate their relationship and her own self-worth.

Advertisement

This one stands out in Taapsee Pannu’s movie list as her character grapples with societal pressures while deciding whether to stay or fight for a life beyond the slap.

Saand Ki Aankh

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Nikhat Khan, Pritha Bakshi, Sara Arjun

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy

Release Year: 2019

Where to Watch: Zee5

Saand Ki Aankh is a biographical drama about sharpshooters Chandro and Prakash Tomar. Taapsee Pannu portrays Prakashi, a housewife yearning for freedom in a patriarchal society.

Alongside her sister-in-law Chandro (Bhumi Pednekar), both defy age and societal norms to become champion shooters in their 60s, inspiring a generation of women to fight for their dreams.

Mission Mangal

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon, Sharman Joshi

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Sci-fi

Release Year: 2019

Where to Watch: Hotstar

In Mission Mangal, Taapsee Pannu plays Kritika Aggarwal, a determined navigation expert crucial for India's Mars Orbiter Mission. Joining a team of brilliant female scientists led by Vidya Balan's character, they overcome technical hurdles and bureaucratic red tape. Kritika's expertise in spacecraft navigation helps ensure the mission's success, making history for India's space program.

Advertisement

Judwaa 2

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Jacquleine Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav, Upasana Singh, Ali Sagar

IMDb Rating: Action, Comedy

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Judwaa 2 is a reboot of the classic comedy Judwaa. Varun Dhawan plays twins, Prem and Raja, while Taapsee Pannu portrays Samara Jain. Samara is a strong-willed fashionista caught in a hilarious case of mistaken identity with Raja, the mischievous twin.

The film follows their chaotic encounters filled with mistaken romance and action, as Prem, the good brother, tries to sort things out.

Haseen Dillruba

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, Hansika, Yamini Das

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Release Year: 2021

Where to Watch: Netflix

Taapsee Pannu’s Hindi movie Haseen Dillruba is a romantic mystery thriller where she plays Rani Kashyap, a woman stuck in a loveless marriage with Rishabh (Vikrant Massey). When Rishabh mysteriously dies, Rani becomes a suspect.

As the story unfolds through police investigations and flashbacks, Rani's complex relationship with Rishabh and a past love interest (Harshvardhan Rane) come to light, blurring the lines between love, hate, and murder.

Pink

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Amitabh Bachchan, Amit Basioya

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Drama

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Advertisement

Pink is one of the best Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan movies that tackles consent and social stigma. Taapsee Pannu portrays Minal, a working professional living with friends. After a night out, they're accused of wrongdoing by wealthy men.

A retired lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) steps in. Minal fights back against societal judgments and defends her innocence in court, sparking a powerful message about consent and victim-blaming.

Manmarziyaan

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Ashnoor Kaur, Pavan Malhotra

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Zee5

Manmarziyaan is one of Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan’s best movies. The story is a complex love triangle. Taapsee Pannu plays Rumi Bagga, a free-spirited woman in love with Vicky (Vicky Kaushal). Despite their connection, Rumi is pressured by her family to marry a more stable choice, Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan).

The film explores love, choices, and following your heart as Rumi navigates her feelings for both men, defying societal expectations.

Taapsee Pannu's movies and her work show her influence beyond the silver screen. A vocal advocate for social change, she champions women's empowerment and equal opportunities. She actively uses her platform to spark conversations and challenge stereotypes.

Looking ahead, Taapsee Pannu is set to reprise her role as Rani in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 best Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui movies that are a must-watch