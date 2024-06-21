Top 5 Telugu horror comedy movies that are hilariously scary to watch

Telugu horror comedy movies offer a variety of choices to make any evening as entertaining as it can be with family and friends. While Telugu action films are fun to watch, sometimes a good scare mixed with laughter could do the same trick.

Many films in the horror comedy genre offer some highly engaging storylines that are wrapped in thrilling scares and humorous moments. So, here are some of the top Telugu horror comedy movies everyone should watch at least once.

Top 5 Telugu horror comedy movies to watch right now

1. Zombie Reddy

Cast: Teja Sajja, Anandhi, Daksha Nagarkar, RJ Hemanth, Getup Srinu, Mahesh Vitta, Lahari Sahari, Vinay Varma

Where to watch: Aha Video, Jio Cinema

Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

IMDb ratings: 6.6/10

If you are in the mood to watch a fun-filled zombie-infested tale with an excellent story from Telugu cinema, check out the Prasanth Varma directorial movie Zombie Reddy. The Teja Sajja starrer features the tale of Mario, a game developer from Hyderabad who with his friends Bhadram and Maggie creates a successful game.

Despite being a success, the trio discovers that the game has some sort of bug that makes it crash at higher levels. This leads to them calling their programmer in Kurnool who is soon to get married and can’t come to help them in Hyderabad. Instead, he invites the three of them to his wedding in return to help them out.

Advertisement

However, things take an interesting turn when Bhadram gets bitten by an old man and soon turns into a zombie. The rest of the film focuses on how they survive the zombie apocalypse in the village with some highly entertaining humor moments.

2. Geethanjali

Cast: Anjali, Srinivasa Reddy, Madhunandan, Harshvardhan Rane, Brahmanandam, Ali, Rao Ramesh

Where to watch: Aha Video

Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

IMDb ratings: 6.2/10

Talking about horror comedy movies in Telugu cinema, here’s another one that should be included in everyone’s watchlist. The 2014 Anjali-starrer movie Geethanjali directed by Raj Kiran features the story of Sreenu, an aspiring screenwriter who wishes to make a movie and win a Nandi award but is unable to find the right producer.

However, after many trials, he manages to meet a potential filmmaker and rents out an apartment to continue their film. Soon enough, they realize that there is a ghost inside their apartment who seeks revenge on the ones who led her to suicide.

Advertisement

3. Prema Katha Chitram

Cast: Sudheer Babu, Nanditha Raj, Saptagiri, Praveen

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

IMDb ratings: 7.1/10

Another fun-filled and thrilling tale with scares from Telugu cinema is the Sudheer Babu-led 2013 Prema Katha Chitram. The movie focuses on the life of three friends and a stranger banding together to end their lives for good.

However, the place they select for their final days happens to be haunted by a spirit who possesses the girl in their group whenever someone touches her. The rest of the humorous tale focuses on how they get rid of the spirit from her body while also realizing newfound purposes in life.

4. Anando Brahma

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Srinivas Reddy, Shakalaka Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Vidyullekha Raman, Supreeth Reddy, Thagubothu Ramesh

Where to watch: ZEE5

Runtime: 1 hour and 56 mins

IMDb ratings: 7.8/10

The 2017 horror comedy film featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role is the hilariously funny Anando Brahma. The movie written and directed by Mahi V. Raghav follows the tale of an NRI who wants to sell his ancestral house but is unable to find buyers due to rumors spreading of it being haunted.

Advertisement

In order to prove that there is nothing wrong with his home, the NRI asks a group of four men to stay a night there, dismissing any kind of rumors. However, little does the man know that the house is actually haunted by his own late family members who died in a flood, giving rise to various comedic moments.

5. Raju Gari Gadhi 2

Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Seerat Kapoor, Ashwin Babu, Abhinaya, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Rao Ramesh

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Runtime: 1 hour and 57 mins

IMDb ratings: 5.3/10

Yet another good watch to include in your list of movies is the Nagarjuna Akkineni and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer film Raju Gari Gadhi 2. The film features the story of Rudra, a mentalist who lives near a resort owned by three friends.

However, as the resort business starts to flourish, certain paranormal activities start to take place inside the resort, making their livelihood all the more troublesome. This leads them to seek the help of the mentalist who is also a spirit medium to understand a ghost has possessed the place and is seeking answers to her death. The rest of the movie focuses on the true origin of the spirit and what had happened to her.

Advertisement

The film marks a sequel to 2015’s Raju Gari Gadhi starring Ashwin Babu, Chethan Cheenu, and Dhanya Balakrishna in lead roles. The second installment is also the remake of the Malayalam movie Pretham.

All the Telugu horror comedy movies that are mentioned in this list are surely a good watch to kick back and enjoy this weekend. Moreover, many other thrill-filled comedies are still available in Telugu to enjoy.

ALSO READ: Top 7 Telugu dubbed movies: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to Rajinikanth’s Jailer that promises a gripping experience