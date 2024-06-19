5 times Taapsee Pannu looked like a ‘Haseen Dillruba’ in simple sarees

If you scroll through Taapse Pannu’s Instagram, you will never come across a fashion moment where she didn’t serve. The actress kills it with her looks every time she steps out, and just like her streak at the box office, she leaves people in awe of her style as well.

Of all the outfits that the Dunki star looks stunning in, the saree seems to be her favorite. Often opting for the six-yeard drape, the Haseen Dilruba actress' sense of style is comfy and unconventional. Trust us, when we tell you, the actress has an envy-worthy collection of ethnic wonder. Whether it's bold colors, elegant whites, or hand-painted designs, Taapsee's saree looks are incredibly captivating.

Let’s take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s love affair with basic sarees-

Taapsee Pannu looks nothing short of an elegant portrait muse in a white and red hand-painted saree

Looking like a sultry diva straight out of a painting, the Pink actress looked exceptionally scintillating dressed in a white and red saree. The Chanderi saree that Taapsee opted for was adorned with delicate red roses randomly hand-painted along the saree. What truly caught our attention was how elegantly she donned a modest saree with a red sleeveless blouse with tie-up detailing at the back.

Completing her look with subtle yet stylish accessories, Taapsee wore a dainty pearl navel chain and ear studs that truly complimented the ensemble. She further added a few golden rings and a pearl and gold chain-like bracelet.

Moreover, she left her tresses open and side-swept, adorned with red roses that added a touch of elegance to her overall appearance. Seated regally, Taapsee embodied a queen-like aura that left us swooning over her look. For glam, the actress opted for a subtle makeup base with striking winged eyeliner teamed up with bold red lipstick.

Taapsee Pannu dons a plain white saree and grabs eyeballs

The Dunki actress raised eyebrows along with the mercury levels, and we simply cannot wrap our brains around the fact that she did this donning a plain white saree. Taapsee looked nothing less than a goddess in this pristine white saree.

She wore this chiffon saree with a matching white blouse that featured a deep neckline at the back. The actress completed her look with some stunning oxidized jewelry. A stack of bangles on her wrist and a statement nath on her nose elevated her overall appearance

With wild curls cascading down her petite waist, the diva embraced her natural beauty. She let her dove eyes do the talking with oodles of kohl and a tint of nude on her lips. Going sans makeup otherwise, and letting her basic saree speak volumes, Taapsee let the natural wind contribute to her free-flowing curly tresses to enhance the serene tone of her pictures.

Donning an abstract printed floral saree

Giving cocktail vibes in a simple saree, the Thappad actress wore a gorgeous modal satin saree. Featuring a white base, the saree had abstract motifs of flowers and leaves in pastel hues of blue, mauve, green, and dusty pink.

She paired this saree from House of Hiya with a blouse that consisted of embroidered pink flowers all over. With a noodle strap, the blouse had a plunging neckline that accentuated the actress’ look further. This stunning saree is priced at INR 12,000.

When it came to accessories, Taapsee opted for a contemporary choker set with matching stud earrings from House of Shikha. Featuring zircon diamonds and emeralds, the choker is priced at INR 5,500. Showcasing both poise and fashion in this captivating glimpse, Taapsee styled her hair in a sleek bun. With a sharp winged eyeliner, she finished her ethnic look with a nude matte lip.

Taapsee Pannu takes over foreign streets in style wearing a basic handloom saree

While some pack light while traveling, and some pack heavy. But can you guess what Taapsee Pannu packs when she’s traveling abroad? It’s six yards of elegance!

Put your trust in Ms. Pannu to convince you that sarees are most certainly as comfortable as they can be. Rocking two fabulous looks on the streets of Russia and London, the Badla actress wore handloom sarees in style.

Her first look consisted of an off-white saree and paired it with a deep V-neck blue top. But what caught our attention was that Taapsee paired her look with white sneakers that spelled comfort as well as convenience.

Going by the photograph, it appears that the actress considered the streets of Saint Petersburg as good as a ramp. She styled her curly hair into a messy bun and accessorized further with a bunch of oxidized bangles, a watch, and a pair of black sunglasses.

Her second saree look was as she posed bidding adieu to the streets of London. Dressed in a beautiful handloom saree in beige, Taapsee paired it with a stylish gray sweater. With a casual hair updo, the actress oozed comfy vibes.

From modern prints to handlooms, trust Taapsee Pannu to make a saree look like no one else.

Comment down below and tell us which of this diva’s basic sarees looks tugged on your heartstrings.

