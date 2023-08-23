EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Paresh Rawal confirms Welcome 3 to roll in October; shares update on Awara Paagal Deewana 2

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal who is well-recognized for portraying the role of Babu Rao in Hera Pheri is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dream Girl 2. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film is all set to go on floors on this month on August 25, 2023. The comedy-drama also features Vijay Raaz, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others in important roles. Recently, the actor opened up about the upcoming sequels.

Paresh Rawal confirms the upcoming sequels of highly anticipated films

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Paresh Rawal confirmed the filming of the highly-anticipated films. On asking about Hera Pheri 3, Awara Paagal Deewana 2, and Welcome To The Jungle, the OMG actor said, “Ye filmein banni chahiye. Ache se banni chahiye, maze se banni chahiye, tagdi banni chahiye aur bann rai hai. Welcome to Jungle I think shuru ho rahi hai abhi October se, phir uske baad Hera Pheri shuru hogi sometime in next year, Awara Paagal Deewana bhi hai (These films should be made. They should be made well, with enjoyment, and having a powerful impact. Welcome to Jungle, I believe, is starting in October, then after that, Hera Pheri will begin sometime next year, and there's also Awara Paagal Deewana).” WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

Advertisement

Paresh Rawal to return as Dr. Ghungroo in Welcome To The Jungle

Recently, a source close to the development had Paresh Rawal will be seen returning back as one of his iconic characters, Dr. Ghungroo in Welcome To The Jungle. He revealed, “Paresh Rawal will get back to playing his iconic character of Dr. Ghungroo in Welcome To The Jungle and is all excited to reunite with his gang. Paresh has done multiple films with all the key stakeholders of Welcome and is looking forward to reuniting with the entire team for another adventure ride filled with humor.”

Talking about the film’s development, the source added, “Welcome To The Jungle is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers are targeting to release the film during the Christmas 2024 weekend. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have pulled out the biggest casting coup by getting in the biggest ensemble on board this family comedy. The film will be shot in India and abroad, and the team is now in the process of locking the location and get the combination dates in place.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal back as Doctor Ghungroo in Welcome 3; Joins Akshay, Sanjay, Arshad, Suniel & team