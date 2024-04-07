Govinda’s team responds to claims of him not showing up for 3 days during Hero No 1 shoot in Switzerland

Veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani has collaborated with Govinda on films like Hero No. 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan among others. In a recent interview, Vashu Bhagnani recalled an incident from a shoot in Switzerland where he claimed that Govinda didn’t show up on set for three days but when he arrived he managed to complete his work within a single day. Meanwhile, Govinda’s team has now reacted to the claims made by the producer.

Govinda's team responds to Vashu Bhagnani's claims of delay in Hero No 1 shoot in Switzerland

In a recent interview with ETimes, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha addressed the claims made by Pooja Entertainment’s Vashu Bhagnani. He expressed strong disappointment with the producer’s statement and mentioned that he has been a link between actors and directors. However, he couldn’t recall any such incident as he coordinated Govinda’s film shoots. He went on to state that if there is any issue claimed by Bhagnani, they’re ready to sit and figure it out.

He said, “I don't recall such an incident, and I was responsible for coordinating Govinda's film shoots. Even if he (Govinda) has been late for 2–3 hours in day, it must have been because of health reasons, or delay in flight. And even Vashu Bhagnani ji has admitted that even if Govinda ji was late, he completed his work on time."

"We all respect Vashu sir a lot. We have worked a lot with him during our initial days. I have been a link between actors and producers all these years. It doesn't make sense for him (Vashu) to say all these things now after all these years. If he has any issues, we are ready to sit down with him and work it out," he further added.

In addition to this, he also mentioned that Govinda was invited to watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, however, he couldn’t attend it following the actor’s busy schedule in campaigning.

Claims made by Vashu Bhagnani about Govinda

For the unversed, in a recent interview with Reviewron Ronak Kotecha, Vashu stated that people may say whatever about Govinda, but he has a great working experience with him and that the actor has been very nice to me. He also stated that the actor can be late or early, but he always finished the work.

He went on to recollect the memories of an incident from Hero No. 1, helmed by David Dhawan where he claimed that the entire unit of 75 people sat idle in Switzerland for three days because Govinda had not arrived in the country. After waiting for him for three days, the producer had called the actor.

He recalled, “I called him and asked, ‘If you are not going to come, then we will come back.’ He got upset and said I am coming. He landed at 6 am. I went to pick him up at the airport. He sat in the van, and we were not talking to each other for 10-15 minutes. Then he says ‘I want to shave’ and I thought where we would find a place that’s open at 6am. I took him to the petrol pump. We got a basic razor for one euro or something. In the bathroom there, he shaved quickly.”

“At 7:30 am, he gave the first shot. It was the number 1 song of the film. He finished 70 percent of the song in one day. He wasn’t there for three days, but he finished 70 percent of it in one day. That’s worth appreciating," he further added.

Hero No. 1 starred Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Kader Khan, and Satish Shah among others and was released in 1997.

