EXCLUSIVE: Munnabhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi join Akshay Kumar in Awara Pagal Deewana 2

Pinkvilla has been the first to report about Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 informing our esteemed readers about day-to-day happenings around the franchise. With Akshay Kumar returning to the three comic capers, the hype around has gone up by a huge margin. While the order of them going on floors is yet unknown, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Awara Pagal Deewana Franchise has two new additions to it.

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reunite

According to sources, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be seen playing a key role in Awara Pagal Deewana 2. “The idea is to make a proper multi-starrer action comedy. Awara Pagal Deewana 2 will be the biggest film of the lot in terms of scale and budget with a big star-cast. The actors for Awara Pagal Deewana 2 include Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi among others. A couple of more names will come on board in the next 2 months,” revealed a source close to the development.

Awara Pagal Deewana is presently in the pre-production stage with director, Ahmed Khan and producer, Firoz Nadiadwala actively working on script and also getting the other technical crew sorted. “It’s work in progress to get action directors on board. The two are also in the process of locking the shoot locations. Once all the aspects of making the film are on paper, Firoz will sit down with his actors to get their dates, probably by year end/early next year,” the source added.

Sanjay Dutt joins Hera Pheri 4 too

Apart from Awara Pagal Deewana 2, Hera Pheri 3/4 is also in the works. While the team has a script in place, there is no clarity on the director. While Farhad Samji was on board to helm the film, there are media reports that state that the team might change the director. We have no clarity on the same yet. Interestingly, even Hera Pheri 3 features Sanjay Dutt in a key role of a blind done, who happens to be cousin brother of Ravi Kishan from Phir Hera Pheri. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

