Hera Pheri 3 EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal reveals when film will go on floors; expects THIS from Baburao’s role

Paresh Rawal is a veteran actor in Bollywood. He started out in the 1980s and has since carved a niche for himself in his long and successful career spanning several decades. One of the most iconic characters of his entire career has to be the goofy yet kind-hearted Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. The actor has played this role in both Hera Pheri and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rawal spoke about the status of Hera Pheri 3 and what he expects from his character.

Paresh Rawal spills the beans on Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal recently sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla to talk about several things. He was asked about the status of the much-awaited film Hera Pheri 3. The Welcome actor said that Hera Pheri 3 will go on the floor sometime in 2024. In the same conversation, Rawal was informed about the massive popularity of Baburao Apte as it is frequently used as a meme on the internet. When asked if he is excited to revisit that character again, Rawal said: "yes of course I man." He then added, "but main saath me ye bhi umeed karta hu ki kuch alag karne ko mile. Backdrop uska alag ho, koi nayi kahaani ho to uske responses bhi alag honge. Uska approach bhi alag hoga. (But at the same time I also expect that I get to do something different this time. Like a different backdrop, or a new story so then his responses will also be different. His approach will be unique.)"

Paresh Rawal talks about his future projects

In the same interview, the veteran actor also spoke about the status of Welcome 3 and OMG 3. He said that Welcome 3, which is tentatively titled Welcome 2 Jungle, will go on the floor in October this year. Rawal mentioned that a sequel to Awara Pagal Deewana is also in the works. He also revealed that he did not do OMG 2 since he felt it was a cash grab. However, there is good news for his fans as Paresh also revealed that he will do the third installment of OMG.

Apart from these, the actor is currently gearing up for Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The film will be released theatrically on August 25.

