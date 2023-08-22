EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal back as Doctor Ghungroo in Welcome 3; Joins Akshay, Sanjay, Arshad, Suniel & team

Pinkvilla has been the first to report various aspects of the casting of Welcome 3, the third instalment of the successful Welcome Franchise. It has been titled Welcome To The Jungle and features Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Paresh Rawal is also a part of Welcome 3.

Paresh Rawal to get back as Dr. Ghungroo in Welcome To The Jungle

“Paresh Rawal will get back to playing his iconic character of Dr. Ghungroo in Welcome To The Jungle and is all excited to reunite with his gang. Paresh has done multiple films with all the key stakeholders of Welcome and is looking forward to reuniting with the entire team for another adventure ride filled with humor,” revealed a source close to the development. Apart from Welcome 3, Paresh will also be doing Hera Pheri 3 and Awara Pagal Deewana 2 for producer Firoz Nadiadwala in the coming year.

“Welcome To The Jungle is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers are targeting to release the film during the Christmas 2024 weekend. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have pulled out the biggest casting coup by getting in the biggest ensemble on board this family comedy. The film will be shot in India and abroad, and the team is now in the process of locking the location and get the combination dates in place,” the source added.

Suniel Shetty's character is on the lines of RDX

While Akshay Kumar will be playing the lead character in Welcome 3, Paresh will be seen as Dr Ghungroo and the industry buzz suggests that Suniel Shetty’s character is on the lines of RDX from the first Welcome film. “It’s a completely packaged entertainer that has comedy in the forefront with a lot of action and adventure taking place in the jungle,” the source concluded.

Apart from the above-mentioned cast members, there are many other actors expected to come on board Welcome 3. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Welcome To The Jungle.

