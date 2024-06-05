Hema Malini pens gratitude note as she wins Lok Sabha Election 2024 from Mathura: 'I thank you from my heart'

Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mathura as a BJP candidate for the third time. After the results were out on June 4, she became victorious in UP’s Mathura constituency for a third consecutive term.

A while ago, Hema Malini took to her social media handle and penned a gratitude note to express her happiness over the win.

Hema Malini expresses happiness over winning the Lok Sabha Election from Mathura

On June 5, taking to her Instagram handle, Hema Malini shared a picture of herself and shared a gratitude note as she successfully won the election in UP’s Mathura constituency for a third consecutive term by a huge margin of over 2 lakh votes from Mathura.

She penned, "I thank each and every Brijwasi in Mathura who is responsible for my getting elected for the third term All the excellent Karyakartas who worked tirelessly for me, toiling day and night, forgetting all else except to put their best effort to seeing me win with a big margin I also thank all the MLAs who have worked round the clock for this victory."

Extending her thankfulness to PM Narendra Modi, the Dream Girl further wrote, "I cannot be grateful enough to all of you. I thank you from my heart for all your tireless efforts. Above all, I take this opportunity to thank Modi ji for having confidence in me and asking me to stand for a third term from Mathura. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!"

Esha Deol congratulates mom Hema Malini for Lok Sabha election win

Esha Deol took to Instagram on June 4 to congratulate her mom, Hema Malini, for winning the election for the third consecutive term. She shared a picture of her mother dressed in a red salwar suit outside a temple and wrote, "Congratulations mamma. Hat trick."

When Hema Malini shared Dharmendra did not want her to join politics

During a conversation with News18, the Sholay actress opened up on why her husband Dharmendra was not willing to let his wife join the politics.

She explained, “Dharamji didn’t like it. He told me not to contest election as it’s a very difficult task. He said, ‘I have experienced that.’ So when he said that it’s a difficult task, I thought let me take it as a challenge."

Hema Ji also said that the Rocky Aur Rani Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor faced a problem because he traveled a lot of distance but he still did a lot of work and further stated that when you are a film star working in politics, people have a lot of craze about you and want to approach you. She continued that she also faces such problems which Dharmendra doesn’t like but because she is a woman, she is able to manage things properly.

