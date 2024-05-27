Inside KKR’s after-party: Shah Rukh Khan poses with Rahmanullah Gurbaz; Ananya Panday, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer shake a leg

Shah Rukh Khan and his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, had the time of their lives last night. As the Indian Premier League 2024 came to an end, it brought victory for KKR, resulting in their third trophy. The players and the supporters of KKR partied hard after the victory.

Some inside glimpses from the after-party have now surfaced on social media in which SRK could be seen posing with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ananya Panday shook a leg with Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer danced his heart out, and more.

Inside glimpses from KKR’s after-party ft. Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday and others

On May 26, KKR secured a commanding win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL final held in Chennai. It certainly called for a grand celebration at night, the glimpses of which are now going viral on the internet.

In the pictures shared from the after-party, Shah Rukh Khan struck a pose alongside batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz. SRK was seen dressed in a black hoodie and matching pants. From the way the duo had their arms spread out, it looked like King Khan was teaching Gurbaz his iconic open-arm pose.

Check out the photos!

In a fun video, actress Ananya Panday, wearing an orange-colored dress, was seen dancing to SRK’s song Lutt Putt Gaya with Andre Russell. Coach Chandrakant Pandit was also seen shaking a leg in the background.

Watch the clip here!

Meanwhile, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer flaunted his stylish moves on the song Lungi Dance.

Advertisement

More about Shah Rukh Khan’s family and friends at IPL final

Shah Rukh Khan has been a constant presence at KKR’s matches, coming out to passionately cheer for his team. It was no different in the finals even after he was unwell. Accompanying him to the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was his wife, Gauri Khan, and children, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan.

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta, and many others also graced the match to showcase their support for KKR.

The Khan family also took a victory lap around the field, acknowledging and interacting with the crowd.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan chants ‘CSK’ with Chennai crowd after KKR’s IPL victory; netizens call his gesture ‘beautiful’