Inside Out Promo: Ananya Panday's mood swings before her first kiss is every girl ever; WATCH

Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday consistently dazzles with her flawless acting. Recently, she made waves at the Inside Out 2 event, starring in a captivating promo. Her portrayal of mood swings in the promo resonates with every girl.

Ananya Panday features in Inside Out 2 special promo

Walt Disney Studios' official Instagram account unveiled the promo on Instagram with the caption, "Emotions. ALL. OVER. THE. PLACE. or Inside out as they like to call it. Book your tickets for Disney & Pixar’s #InsideOut2, releasing only in cinemas June 14!"

In the promo, Ananya is seen enjoying a movie date with her boyfriend at the theater. As the couple draws closer during the film, getting ready for their first kiss, Ananya experiences mood swings and begins to overthink the moment. Frustrated by her overthinking, she implores her mind to cease these thoughts.

In the video, she says, "Iss dimaag ke theatre mein kitne emotions rehte hain. Full time overthinking karte rehte hain."

As soon as the video was posted, viewers flooded the comment section with praise for Ananya Panday's acting prowess. Her mother, Bhavana Pandey, also joined in, expressing her admiration with a comment saying, "Love this," accompanied by heart emoticons.

Ananya Panday on Inside Out 2

Talking about Inside Out 2, Ananya Panday said, “Emotions make us human and ground us in every situation. It's the beautiful complexity of all these different emotions that makes us who we are, and the way our mind works is shown in such an entertaining way in Inside Out 2! It was just a fabulous experience shooting this special promo; we all go through this emotional journey in our lives, and bringing it to life onscreen was super fun!"

Ananya Panday on work front

On the professional front, Ananya Panday recently lent her voice to Inside Out 2, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2015 animated film. Directed by Kelsey Mann, the movie is set to hit theaters on June 14, featuring both English and Hindi versions. She also has films like Control and Shankara in her pipeline, along with a reported cameo in Bad Newz. Moreover, she is gearing up for her web series debut with Call Me Bae.

