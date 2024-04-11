WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam waves at sea of fans gathered outside Mannat on occasion of Eid; actor drops video

Shah Rukh Khan shared a video of his fans gathering outside his Mannat and extended Eid wishes to everyone with his son AbRam. He penned a heartwarming note as well. Have a look!

By Arpita Sarkar
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  07:04 PM IST |  410
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam waves at sea of fans gathered outside Mannat on occasion of Eid; actor drops video
Image Credit: Viral Bhayani, Shah Rukh Khan/X

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved celebrities in the whole world. On the occasion of Eid today, April 11, the actor's fans gathered outside his Mannat to extend their wishes to him. SRK took to his social media account and dropped a video of him waving at his fans to extend his Eid wishes. 

Shah Rukh Khan drops video of fans gathering outside his Mannat on Eid

Taking to his X (Twitter) account, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video from the rooftop of his Mannat. The video shows thousands of his fans gathered outside his house to wish the actor on Eid. 

The actor also can be seen waving at the sea of fans with his little son AbRam and sharing the video, he penned, "Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity."

Have a look: 



About The Author
Arpita Sarkar

Arpita Sarkar has 3 years of experience in content writing and editing in the

...

Credits: Shah Rukh Khan X
