WATCH: Salman celebrates Eid with family and fans; poses with Shrikant Shinde

Every year on Eid, a sea of fans gather outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, and the superstar along with his family acknowledges the love from his balcony. The years-old ritual continued this year also as thousands of fans came together to wish their superstar Eid Mubarak.

Salman Khan waves at fans collected outside Galaxy Apartments to wish him Eid Mubarak

As the fans of Salman Khan gathered in a huge number outside Galaxy Apartment, the superstar along with his family came to the balcony and waved at them. The pictures and videos of the moment are now going viral and are proof of the pure love both Salman and his fans have for each other.

Salman himself shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen coming to the balcony and witnessing the love fans have for him. Acknowledging the love, he says Salaam to his fans and also waves at them as they dance in joy. Salman can be seen accompanied by his father Salim Khan in the video.

The video went viral instantly and received thousands of comments in a matter of few minutes. "Eid Mubarak aek number bhaijaan" wrote a fan accompanied by several emojis. "You say biggest stardom I heard "Salman Khan"" wrote another followed by a fire emoji.

A fan who felt ecstatic to get a look at Salman on Eid wrote, "Bhai Jaan Finally Eidi Mil Gyi" followed by a red heart emoji. "Chaand Mubarak mere chaand ko" commented an admirer.

Salman Khan meets Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde

Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde who is also the son of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited Salman Khan at Galaxy Apartment and wished him Eid Mubarak along with a bouquet.

The politician took to Instagram and shared the video along with a note that read, "Met with popular bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family on the occasion of Ramzan Eid and extended my heartfelt wishes to them. Along with him, Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Yuva Sena Secretary Rahul Kanal and the Khan family were also present."

The video shows Salman Khan along with his father Salim Khan and brother Arbaaz Khan posing with the politician.

Salman Khan's work front

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Salman Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss's action entertainer scheduled to release on Eid 2025. The superstar today announced that the title of the film is Sikandar.

Sharing details about the film, the filmmaker told Times of India that he had discussed the script with the superstar five years ago, however, they could not proceed due to certain circumstances. Murugadoss also said that the star recently contacted him for another narration, after which Khan mentioned that the film gave him a good vibe and that they could begin production immediately.

As per AR Murugadoss, the film will feature Salman's never-before-seen side and will have high-octane action sequences along with a strong emotional connection. The film will also have a powerful social message in it. The director also promised that it would be a pan-Indian film.

Apart from that, he is working with Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan on a much-talked-about action thriller titled The Bull which is being produced by Dharma Productions.

He may also collaborate with Sohail Khan for his ambitious project Sher Khan which was first announced in 2012. The superstar will also be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan which will be an exciting face-off between his iconic character Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The film is among the most exciting upcoming projects of YRF Spy Universe.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan finally gives his eidi to fans; announces Eid 2025 release Sikandar with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala