Triptii Dimri opens up about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal Park; says 'I just know that it's...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is still making headlines even after months of release. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor was tagged as 'misogynistic' by some netizens while others praised it. A sequel titled Animal Park will also be released, and fans are eagerly awaiting.

In a new interview, Triptii Dimri, who worked with Ranbir in Animal, shared that she does not know the shooting schedule for the sequel.

Triptii Dimri talks about Animal Park

Amid the success of her recently released film Bad Newz, Triptii Dimri opened up about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal Park. She told Variety, “For now, honestly, I’m as clueless as the audience is; I don’t know when it will start or what’s the story; I just know that it’s going to happen, when I don’t know."

Triptii also spoke about the criticism Animal received and added that it’s a part and parcel of the game. As per her, every actor has to go through it. She shared that the experience in Animal brought her work to a wider audience, and after Animal, people watched her other work.

Ranbir Kapoor on Animal sequel

During a recent conversation with actor and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the story of Animal during its production was unknown to many. He shared that Bobby Deol had no idea about the story, and Anil Kapoor knew the father-son story. But there were many aspects in which Sandeep Reddy Vanga was very secretive about his script.

Regarding Animal Park, Ranbir said that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has one or two scenes ready, which he narrated to the actor, and they are very exciting.

About Animal Park

As per a Mid-Day report, Animal Park’s basic structure was ready right when Animal was written since it was meant to be a multi-film outing. It is said that the second part will focus on Ranbir Kapoor’s character (Ranvijay) and his lookalike. The sequel will also see Rashmika Mandanna’s character’s (Geetanjali) relationship with Ranvijay and his relationship with his son.

“The idea is that while Sandeep shoots Spirit, he will take monthly updates on the script primarily being written by Pranay Vanga. He will actively work with the writers only in the second half of 2024.” The source adds, “Ranbir Kapoor will focus on Animal Park only next year.”

