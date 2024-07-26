Savi OTT Release: When and where to watch Divya Khossla Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Harshvardhan Rane starrer intense action-thriller

Divya Khossla Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Harshvardhan Rane starrer Savi was released earlier this year in May in the theaters. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the suspense thriller film was a gripping tale of a strong woman, Savitri essayed by Divya. Nearly a couple of months later, the film is made available for the audience to watch on a streaming platform in case you missed out on watching it on the silver screen.

Divya Khossla Kumar and Harshvardhan Rane starrer Savi gets an online release

Today, on July 26, a while back, streaming giant Netflix India took to their Instagram handle and dropped the poster of the movie, Savi. It features Divya Khossla Kumar and Harshvardhan Rane. While a contrast reflecting the journey of the actress in the film is shown by a photo of her pretty face and a face with wounds and a gun in her hand on either side of the poster.

"A prison escape locked with suspense, sentiment, and heart. All lines get blurred in this edge-of-the-seat thriller. Watch Savi, now on Netflix!," the post was captioned.

In case you missed the chance to watch the film in the theatres, it is now available for you to watch on the streaming platform.

Take a look

About Savi

The story of Savi is based on the film of the 2010 American action thriller The Next Three Days, which is itself a remake of the 2008 French thriller Pour Elle. The film is set against the backdrop of Liverpool, London. It narrates the story of Savi, who leads a happy life with her husband, Nakul Sachdeva, and their son.

Advertisement

However, their peaceful existence is disturbed when Nakul is arrested by the police. Savi, a modern-day Savitri, then sets out on a mission to prove her husband's innocence. She receives assistance from Mr. Paul, portrayed by Anil Kapoor.

Racing against time, Savi must navigate the perilous underworld of criminals, unearth hidden truths, and even put her own life at risk to save her beloved.

Divya Khossla on her role in Savi

Earlier, during the trailer launch of the film, Divya said, "My role in 'Savi' is unlike anything I've done before. Essaying this character was both challenging and intriguing, and because the character is very layered, you will see different shades and sides of Savi."

Savi is a joint production of Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishna Kumar.

ALSO READ: Sonu Nigam gets emotional at Tishaa Kumar’s prayer-meet; Krishan Kumar consoles him as he breaks down in his lap