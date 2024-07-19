When Nayanthara refused to accept award from Allu Arjun saying, 'If you don’t mind..'

The recent controversy at the trailer launch of Manorathangal has taken social media by storm. Legendary music composer Ramesh Narayan has been facing backlash online after he refused to accept a memento from Asif Ali.

The incident has made everyone remember a similar controversy when Nayanthara allegedly returned an award from Allu Arjun and insisted on receiving it from her now husband Vignesh Shivan.

When Nayanthara refused to accept award from Allu Arjun

It was 2016 and Nayanthara was basking in the success of her film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from commercial success, Vignesh Shivan’s directorial received many awards including the ‘Best Actress Award’ for Nayanthara.

At the event, when Nayanthara’s name was announced as the winner, the actress went up to the stage to receive the award. However, the situation caught everyone’s attention when the Annapoorani actress allegedly returned the award from Allu Arjun and insisted on receiving it from Vignesh Shivan.

“If you don’t mind, I would like to receive this award from the director of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,” she said. Nevertheless, this action by the talented actress was not well-received by the devoted fans of Allu Arjun who criticized the actress. They criticized Nayanthara for showing disrespect to the Parugu actor.

This incident has again come into the limelight after the recent controversy involving music composer Ramesh Narayan and actor Asif Ali. The composer stunned everyone as he refused to accept an award from the actor at the Manorathangal trailer launch.

Nayanthara and Allu Arjun on the work front

Both Nayanthara and Allu Arjun have some exciting projects in the pipeline. The Sarrainodu actor is gearing up for his most-awaited pan-Indian film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sukumar’s directorial was initially scheduled for theatrical release on August 15 but has now been postponed to December 6.

On the other hand, the Bigil actress will be seen in Test alongside R Madhavan and Siddharth. The film written and directed by S. Sashikanth follows the story of three individuals and how their lives get intertwined during an iconic test match.

Apart from Test, Nayanthara is part of a Malayalam movie titled Dear Students, where she will feature opposite Nivin Pauly. This marks their reunion after their last collaboration in Love Action Drama in 2019.

