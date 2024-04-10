Kareena Kapoor looks effortlessly sassy in UNSEEN BTS pics from Crew sets ft Tabu and Kriti Sanon

Kareena Kapoor Khan has once again proven that she is the queen of Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. Her recent film, Crew has been released and has broken several box-office records.

The film which also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma has won hearts. Well, Bebo took to her Instagram handle to share some BTS images from the film sets and we bet you are going to love this extra dose.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pictures from Crew sets

In the first picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor looking into a small mirror and it appears that she is gearing up for a shot. In the next picture, we can see her standing next to Tabu looking effortlessly chic. The third one has her clicking a selfie wearing a white colored bathrobe. The next one is of her, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon hiding under a table. Followed by two of Bebo’s pictures looking gorgeous.

Check out the pictures:

Rhea Kapoor on idea for sequel of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu’s recently released film Crew

In a recent interview with Variety, filmmaker Rhea Kapoor discussed the idea of a sequel for the movie Crew. Rhea confessed to being scared of sequels, admitting that her fear even annoys producer Ektaa R Kapoor. However, Rhea revealed, “But this is the first film where I finished the film, and a week later, my writers messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel.”

Rhea described it as “crazy” but expressed that the immense excitement and happiness surrounding Crew might lead her to create a second part. She noted that the film could make a “fun” sequel because of its “open-ended” conclusion.

Ektaa chimed in by saying, “Look at these three women, they are hitting it off with each other, the chemistry is banging.”

