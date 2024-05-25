Kunal Kemmu birthday: Soha Ali Khan drops video showing hubby's goofy side to wish him happy birthday; WATCH

Kunal Kemmu is celebrating his 41st birthday today. He and actress Soha Ali Khan dated since 2009. They got engaged in July 2014 and married in a private ceremony in Mumbai on 25 January 2015. To celebrate his birthday, Soha shared a heartfelt video on social media, showcasing candid moments with a touching note.

Soha Ali Khan wishes hubby Kunal Kemmu on birthday

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram, sharing a video filled with amusing moments featuring Kunal Kemmu. The footage captures him dancing comically at home with their daughter Inaaya, cooking, pulling off stunts with a cap, engaging in office antics in his cabin, and more.

Accompanying the delightful video, she captioned it, "There is truly no one like you and here is the proof #happybirthday to you my jaan - love you today and always.”

Upon sharing the post, numerous celebrities flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Ishaan Khatter expressed, "Awwww baa bhanda phoot gaya @kunalkemmu." Saba Pataudi chimed in with, "Happppyyyyy Birthday @kunalkemmu." Karishma Tanna also extended her wishes to the actor on his special day. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan extends heartfelt birthday wish to Kunal Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram story to convey a heartfelt wish to her brother-in-law. She shared a picture featuring Saif Ali Khan cutting a cake while Kunal strikes a humorous pose. Her message read, “Happy birthday my dearest brother in law. THis is your year… You deserve all the success and love and more…”

Advertisement

Kunal Kemmu on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal garnered attention with his directorial debut in Madgaon Express, receiving both critical acclaim and box office success. Prior to stepping into directing, Kunal delivered notable performances spanning nearly two decades. From Kalyug to the Golmaal series, and the nuanced roles in Traffic Signal and Lootcase, the birthday boy has consistently expanded his acting horizons.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan recalls leaving her corporate job for films without telling family; here's what happened