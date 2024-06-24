Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, 5 Bollywood couples who set fashion goals with their impeccable style

Dressing like a power couple is nothing new in Bollywood. And, the sartorial choices doled out by tinsel town couples in the last few months have backed this claim perfectly. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s contrasting dressing at Ambani’s pre-wedding event at Jamnagar redefined couple goals.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made a strong case for chic yet classy ensembles for the lovebirds. How can we miss Kiara Advani and her ‘Shershaah’ Sidharth Malhotra’s ethnic choice? Further, we’ll also decode how Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif teamed up to deliver a standout couple showcase.

Here we list out some noteworthy fashion statements served by our favorite celebrity couples which we can’t get enough of. Without any further ado, let’s dive right into the same.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Contrasting Ensembles is perfect for dinner date

Just like every year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh continued to serve some of the most talked-about looks of the year. Their looks were not limited to the red carpet. The Bollywood royalty turned up at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding, creating a contrasting visual together.

Padukone wore a black ball gown with a scoop neckline, ankle-length hem, fitted bodice, and sleeveless elements. She teamed it with an emerald green necklace and earrings and opted for red lips, winged eyeliner, perfectly defined eyebrows, and blush.

Complementing her well, Ranveer dressed in an all-white suit 3-piece suit which included a peak lapel jacket. He elevated the look with big glasses and stud earrings. The soon-to-be parents aced the evening look, making a case for romantic dinner outfits.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s co-ordinated ensembles are all about class and elegance

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput often stand out as a stylish couple with their sartorial prowess. The couple recently captivated everyone with their outfits that screamed summer perfection.

Mira embraced florals in a wave cut-out maxi dress by Brazilian designer Pat Bo. It featured a bodysuit attached to a breezy skirt along with a plunging neckline and diamond-shaped cut-outs adding a touch of risqué. Her accessory game was also spot on with a pair of colorful beaded earrings and a bold maximalist gold ring blending well with the dress's playful vibe. Her gold-rimmed sunglasses were perfect for a daytime soiree.

As for Shahid, he looked dapper in a white shirt adorned with a vibrant print and layered it with the linen beige blazer with quirky motifs. He paired the outfit with matching pants.

Let’s move on to another look that proves that Shahid and Mira are the epitome of couple goals. For the second-day celebrations at Ambani’s pre-wedding extravaganza in Jamnagar, the couple chose to twin and win in different hues of green. The Haider actor effortlessly exuded his charm in a printed shirt and white trousers. He layered the ensemble with an emerald green blazer.

Advertisement

His beloved wife blended elegance with chic style in a stunning light green strappy dress. She accentuated the look with a pair of sunnies, a sleek hairdo, and diamond earrings.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani radiated regal appeal in ethnic outfits

Another couple who grabbed the most headlines this year due to their sartorial choices were Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. In their ethnic outfits carefully picked by renowned designer Manish Malhotra, the adorable pair perfectly showcased their Indian heritage.

The Kabir Singh actress served ethereal grace in a saree crafted in shades of pink, yellow, and beige and tiny silver stripes. A custom Manish Malhotra emerald diamond necklace, stunning earrings, and a matching polki bag enhanced her overall look. Sidharth, in a beige sherwani with elaborate embroidery, radiated regal appeal. The Yodha actor embodied the ideal Indian groom with a dupatta around his neck.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal raised the bar for elegance in beige outfits

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also added glamour to the star-studded affair at Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding soiree in Jamnagar. Their exquisitely coordinated beige outfits screamed regality from miles away. While the Raajneeti actress was a dreamlike beauty in a floor-length full-sleeved beige gown with floral motifs all over, her husband went for a modest ensemble.



Vicky’s outfit comprised a brown t-shirt and beige casual trousers, balancing the actress’ elegance with his own unique style. Katrina also showcased her styling prowess and took the entire ensemble to new heights with her stunning brown belt, emerald green chain, and understated makeup.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exuded fashion goals at baby shower ceremony

For Alia Bhatt's baby shower, the couple chose to look radiant and cheerful. While the Highway star looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow salwar kameez, Ranbir embraced pastel shades in an embroidered kurta.

Alia accompanied her traditional number with a breezy dupatta in the same shade. Adorned with a gold zari border, the dupatta added femininity to the actress’s overall appearance. To elevate the look, she picked a studded choker necklace, dangling earrings, and a delicate maang tikka. Sitting next to her, Ranbir, in a peach kurta and white salwar, was a perfect match with Alia’s choice of outfit.

Advertisement

On 10, how much would you rate these couple’s fashion game? We are definitely going for 10 on 10.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani keeps it hot and happening in her black corset bodycon gown; it’s perfect to spice up your date night