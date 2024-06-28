Rohit Saraf admits delivering 100 percent in Ishq Vishk Rebound amid mixed reviews: 'Wanted to be a mainstream hero'

Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan's Gen Z-themed film, Ishq Vishk Rebound, is attempting to attract viewers to theaters. Despite these efforts, interest in the film appears to be waning. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the movie also stars Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal in prominent roles.

Rohit Saraf emphasized that he gave his all in Ishq Vishk Rebound, ensuring directors and producers were satisfied daily despite mixed reviews of the film.

Rohit Saraf discusses desire to be a 'mainstream hero'

In an interview with News 18, Rohit Saraf shared his feelings about his performance in the film, expressing his long-held dream of becoming a mainstream hero. “All this while I had a dream that I wanted to be a mainstream hero and I wanted to do a mainstream film. I wanted to be on the big screen and I wanted to see myself dance,” he said. Rohit shared that his aspirations motivated him to aim for ambitious goals in his role.

Rohit emphasized the importance of meeting expectations through dedicated hard work. He ensured daily satisfaction from directors and producers by consistently delivering his best from the start to the end of each filming day.

Rohit Saraf on Ishq Vishk Rebound getting mixed reviews

The Mismatched actor added that he cannot control how a film is perceived by audiences. Instead, he emphasized his commitment to delivering his best effort, expressing gratitude for the warm reception and positive feedback received from critics, the media, and viewers who appreciated his performance.

He continued by acknowledging that it's natural for a film to resonate more with certain audiences while not appealing as strongly to others. "When I talk about the film – some people like it and some people don’t necessarily like it that much – I feel like that’s only fair because everyone has their preferred genres," Rohit said.

He continued by expressing his belief that the film connects well with today's audience, whom it was intended for, and many are enjoying it. While acknowledging differing opinions, he emphasized that everyone has the right to their viewpoint. Noting that not every person will appreciate his work, he expressed a hope to create future projects that can also please those who may not have liked his current film.

More about Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishq Rebound centers on the intertwined romantic relationships of four friends. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani for Tips Films Limited, this drama serves as a sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishq, which featured Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shehnaz Treasury.

