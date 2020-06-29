Mahesh Bhatt's associate's deleted note on Sushant & Rhea Chakraborty's relationship goes viral; Read Post

In the note, penned for Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Suhrita Das writes how everything on the outside seemed normal but the actor was slipping away deep inside.

Mahesh Bhatt's associate Suhrita Das' now-deleted Facebook post has caught the attention of netizens and gone viral on social media. In the note, penned for Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Suhrita writes how everything on the outside seemed normal but the actor was slipping away deep inside. Suhrita Das, a screenplay writer, reportedly works for Bhatt's Vishesh Films and had shared the post on 14 June. In the note, she wrote about the struggles Rhea faced while she was dating Sushant.

The post reads, "Dear Rhea, When the world will be pouring grief for Sushant Singh Rajput and expressing shock and condolence I stand by you firm and strong. Having been a silent spectator to your impossible attempts at trying to keep him together and going.... it is my moral duty as a mother and a citizen of this country to tell once and for all that clinical depression is a catastrophe that medical science has no solution or answer to.”

She further added, "Every time you came running to the office to seek counsel from Bhatt Saab or spoke to him on the phone I’ve seen your journey , your struggle. Cant forget the evening in Sushant’s terrace when it almost felt like everything was normal in the world while deep within he was slipping away. Sir saw that, that’s why he shared the very words his Master UG told him warning him about Parveen Babi, “walk away or this will take you down under along with.” You gave your everything and more, you did more much more than your bit woman. Love you my Jalebi. Stay strong."

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically cut short his life on 14 June, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the matter and have questioned at least 27 people in regards to the matter.

