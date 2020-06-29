Mahesh Bhatt's associate's deleted note on Sushant & Rhea Chakraborty's relationship goes viral; Read Post
Mahesh Bhatt's associate Suhrita Das' now-deleted Facebook post has caught the attention of netizens and gone viral on social media. In the note, penned for Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Suhrita writes how everything on the outside seemed normal but the actor was slipping away deep inside. Suhrita Das, a screenplay writer, reportedly works for Bhatt's Vishesh Films and had shared the post on 14 June. In the note, she wrote about the struggles Rhea faced while she was dating Sushant.
The post reads, "Dear Rhea, When the world will be pouring grief for Sushant Singh Rajput and expressing shock and condolence I stand by you firm and strong. Having been a silent spectator to your impossible attempts at trying to keep him together and going.... it is my moral duty as a mother and a citizen of this country to tell once and for all that clinical depression is a catastrophe that medical science has no solution or answer to.”
She further added, "Every time you came running to the office to seek counsel from Bhatt Saab or spoke to him on the phone I’ve seen your journey , your struggle. Cant forget the evening in Sushant’s terrace when it almost felt like everything was normal in the world while deep within he was slipping away. Sir saw that, that’s why he shared the very words his Master UG told him warning him about Parveen Babi, “walk away or this will take you down under along with.” You gave your everything and more, you did more much more than your bit woman. Love you my Jalebi. Stay strong."
Sushant Singh Rajput tragically cut short his life on 14 June, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the matter and have questioned at least 27 people in regards to the matter.
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
Stupid, idiots. Henceforth keep such narrations to your idiotic movies only not for any other human, NONSENSE!!
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
Blady liar's... Theybare going to rot..
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
Haha trying hard to save Rhea's face. Noone going to buy that you morons. You guys are the worst kind of human to ever exist on this earth and I am glad the universe worked its way to show this in 2020. Boycott these so called gods of bollywood!
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
Oh ok I understand rhea tried her level best, but after leaving him depressed alone she was behaving so cool posting how much she is missing shooting! Is this normal? Shouldn’t be she also feel sad!
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
so they treat him like an untouchable mad man..there is a saying - Before you kill a dog, LABEL it as a mad, so that no one will doubt. PV Post. Where is genuine help if he was suffering?? He was an open minded kind hearted genius you morons..to you those qualities obviously seem mad. pv post.
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
The fake narrative of parveen babi death will become alia bhatt reality one day.Karma will do its work.
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
What a joke - why are they calling Suchitra das mahesh Bhatt’s associate !! Subrita Das is Athena Chakraborty’s mother !!!! Just google !! I can’t believe it
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
It seems she was desperate to ask for all the help she could from his sister and the bhatt camp and others probably. One way of dealing with a family member with depression or mental health issue is to have a family meeting together with patient's therapist and draw up a roadmap as to how to help facilitate patient's treatment. Besdies one on one sessions with the patient, hospitals/clinics also offer group therapy in which a family member can also participate to support the recovery. We need bigger support group. We need to make it easy for people to ask for help. I can understand everyone is going thru something and the last thing they want is to be bothered about shouldering someone else's mental health in which you have no control. It is impossible to help someone who does not want to be helped. Such tragedy is depression.
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
Hain!!! This creepy oldie was making jalebis in Shushant’s mind why was he so invested in their relationship why would Rhea call him why not Shushant father what is this mess
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Oh shut up...no one believes your well dressed lies, and no one believes that that woman rhea is innocent, and certainly no one believes people working for criminal bhatt.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
BOYCOTT SADAK 2