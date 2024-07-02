Kalki 2898 AD: Varun Dhawan reviews Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' film; calls it 'magic and madness'

Nag Ashwin's directorial film, Kalki 2898 AD, has been making hullabaloo on the Internet since its release. The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas, has received positive responses from the audience and the critics. Netizens are referring to it as a 'cinematic masterpiece' of Indian cinema.

Varun Dhawan has praised Kalki 2898 AD, and his latest tweet is all about that.

Varun Dhawan gives thumbs up to Kalki 2898 AD

On July 1, Varun Dhawan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his review for Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD. In his tweet, the actor called the film "not less than magic and madness."

"Kalki is all that we have ever dreamt for and from Indian Cinema! Every frame is to Marvel at - what you guys have done is not less than magic and madness..." his tweet reads.

Varun also thanked the Kalki 2898 AD team for providing such a cinematic experience.

Check out his tweet here:

PV Sindhu reviews Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD

Before Varun Dhawan, ace badminton player PV Sindhu spoke about Kalki 2898 AD on social media. PV Sindhu, who shares a great bond with Deepika Padukone, posted an Instagram story featuring the still of the actress from the movie.

"Just wow," the badminton player wrote.

South star Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for Pushpa 2, also loved Kalki 2898 AD. He shared a lengthy note while reviewing the recently released film on Instagram.

"Outstanding visual spectacle. Respect for my dear friend #Prabhas garu for empowering this epic. Entertaining super heroic presence," reads an excerpt from his Instagram story.

The Pushpa actor also lauded Amitabh Bachchan's performance and called him "inspirational."

All about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, the epic science fiction film, is the first installment of the Kalki Cinematic Universe.

The movie also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Prabhas plays the dual role of Bhairava and Karna. Amitabh Bachchan's character is Dronacharya's son Ashwatthama. Deepika is cast as SUM-80 alias Sumathi.

The film Kalki 2898 AD hit the screens on June 27, 2024. It is shot by cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic.

