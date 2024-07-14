Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is keeping viewers hooked to their screens with the housemates' clashes and the dramatically shifting dynamics. Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's controversy has already made headlines. In the latest twist on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, emotions ran high as Vishal Pandey's parents made a surprise entry during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Vishal Pandey’s parents appear on Bigg Boss OTT 3

A few minutes ago, JioCinema released a promo where Vishal broke down upon seeing his parents, prompting tears from everyone present. The promo begins with Vishal crying while his parents make an entry on the show. His mother also starts crying after watching her son break down.

The video features Vishal’s father saying, “Vishal please aapne kuch galat nahi kiya hai beta. Aaj tak humne humare bacche ko kabhi chua tak nahi hai or ye right humne kisi ko bhi nahi diya hai ki koi humare bete ko aa kar thappad maare. (Vishal, you haven't done anything wrong, son. Till date, we have never even touched our child, nor have we given anyone the right to come and slap our son.)”

He emphasized that Vishal's character should be judged by his family and friends outside the house. The clip then cuts to Armaan Malik saying, “Pehle maine confirm kiya uske friend ye saari cheezein kari hai. (First, I confirmed with his friend, then all these things happened.)”

Vishal’s father goes on to tell Malik, “Armaan ji mujhe toh aapse koi baad hi nahi karni hai. (Armaan ji, I don't want to talk to you at all.)”

The promo video was shared with the caption, “Weekend ke Vaar mein huyi entry Vishal ke parents ki! Kya tha Armaan ka reaction? (Vishal's parents made an entry during the Weekend Ka Vaar! What was Armaan's reaction?)”

Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik’s controversy

For those unversed, in the previous Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, evicted contestant Payal Malik re-entered the house and exposed Vishal Pandey's inappropriate comment about Kritika Malik.

Tensions rose when Armaan Malik slapped Vishal in response to the comments about his wife. Bigg Boss intervened, with Ranvir Shorey and Deepak Chaurasia addressing the sensitive issue. As a punishment, Armaan Malik has been nominated for the entire season.

