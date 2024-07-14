Niyati Fatnani, known for her role as Piya Rathod in the TV series Nazar, is one of the contestants of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. After returning from a hectic shoot in Romania, it seems she's keeping up with Bigg Boss OTT 3. The actress took to social media recently to express her disappointment over actor Ranvir Shorey getting disrespectful treatment on the controversial reality show.

Niyati Fatnani takes stand for Ranvir Shorey on Bigg Boss OTT 3

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant shared a video of an episode from Bigg Boss OTT season 3. She penned. “All that an artist craves for is respect and recognition. Was shocked when someone asked Ranvir Shorey sir ‘ki aapne kiya kya hai.’ Only a true artist can praise and respect another artist…IYKYK.”

The video featured Raghav Juyal and Lakshay promoting their film Kill during Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, where the dancer and actor began by respectfully greeting Ranvir Shorey.

Shorey, a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, has recently revealed his career and personal journey, like his relationship with Konkona Sen Sharma and his biggest trauma. However, some of his fellow contestants have disrespected him.

The contestants include Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

More about Niyati Fatnani

The actress began her television career playing Niharika alongside Utkarsh Gupta on Channel V's D4-Get Up and Dance. She has since appeared in popular TV series such as Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, Nazar, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

The shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently underway in Romania, featuring a diverse lineup of celebrities including Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani. The premiere date and time for the season have been announced.

