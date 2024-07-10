Sai Ketan Rao turned a year older on July 10 and the actor is currently a part of the Bigg Boss OTT season 3. While the season has just begun, the house is already buzzing with drama.

Let’s take a look at the times he spoke about his struggles inside the Bigg Boss house and garnered attention.

Sai Ketan Rao opened up about his father

Sai Ketan Rao, who is known for his role in Imlie, emotionally opened up about his journey and struggles and setbacks.

The Imlie actor revealed that in 2016, he gave his first shot, playing the role of the hero's brother and earning just 100 rupees for it. During that time, he faced several struggles, with his brother in a dire situation and having lost everything, including money and opportunities. His father was never present in his life.

When Deepak Chaurasia asked about his father, Sai revealed that he had left them. Sai, overcome with emotion, broke down in tears as Deepak tried to console him.

Sai Ketan Rao recalls his traumatic childhood

The Imlie actor also shared that his mother faced harassment from her in-laws, who frequently questioned them. Despite these challenges, they persevered and fought back.

He reflected on the difficult times they endured together, even recalling nights when they had to sleep on railway tracks.

He further mentioned that his mom worked multiple jobs to make ends meet while raising two kids. Gradually, they improved their financial situation, but the journey was incredibly tough.

For those unaware, Sai initially aspired to be a doctor, but financial difficulties prevented him from affording medical school fees. This led him to switch to engineering.

After completing his engineering degree from a reputable college in Hyderabad, he began to develop an interest in acting.

When Sai Ketan Rao shows Shivangi Khedkar's photo frame to housemates

In an episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sai Ketan Rao showed his fellow participants a photo frame, saying, "She was my co-star on my first show. It's been three years, and our friendship is very profound. There are only four ladies in my life, and they are my family."

Remembering Shivangi, Sai became emotional and couldn't hold back his tears. While the housemates consoled him, fans were thrilled to see Sai keeping Shivangi's pictures with him inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

When Sai Ketan Rao and rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar wear identical neckpieces

Sai Ketan Rao experienced an emotional moment when his rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar appeared on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar. It was noticed that both wore identical necklaces, which became a topic of playful banter among the contestants on the show.

The rumored couple wore matching necklaces featuring ring-shaped pendants on silver chains. Chandrika Dixit spotted this and playfully teased Sai about his connection with Shivangi, leaving him blushing. Other contestants joined Chandrika in good-naturedly ribbing Sai about the situation.

In a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shivangi Khedkar made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 3 to support her close friend Sai Ketan Rao and expose Chandrika Dixit's attempt to tarnish Rao's reputation.

Shivangi clarified how Dixit misinterpreted Sai's sincere gesture of offering a massage, portraying it in a negative light. She encouraged Sai to focus on the game and also suggested he pay attention to his attire, leaving both contestants and viewers impressed.

Sai Ketan Rao how friends once labeled him as emotionless

Sai Ketan Rao revealed his vulnerable side to Sana Sultan during a heartfelt conversation. Sana expressed her concern, feeling it was her right to ask if he was okay. Sai responded by explaining his preference for keeping certain things private.

He became emotional while sharing how friends had once labeled him as emotionless. Sana expressed being upset when Sai mentioned needing space, but he assured her it wasn't personal. The conversation deeply moved both Sana and Sai as they shared their emotions.

About Sai Ketan Rao’s professional life:

Sai Ketan Rao gained popularity for playing the role of Raghav Rao in StarPlus' Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali and later as Raunaq Babbar in Chashni. His television debut came with Agni Sakshi, but it was his compelling double role opposite Sumbul Touqueer in the TV series, Imlie that truly won the audience's hearts.

