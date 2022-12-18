Nora Fatehi gives an electrifying performance on Light The Sky anthem at FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Nora Fatehi raised the temperature on the internet as she won hearts with her performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match. Have a look at the glimpses here.

Published on Dec 18, 2022
Bollywood superstar Nora Fatehi has clearly set the stage on fire with her next-to-perfect dance moves in Qatar. She danced to the tunes of the Light The Sky anthem at FIFA World Cup 2022 final’s closing ceremony in Qatar. 

Nora Fatehi, her dance, and the black dress steal the limelight in Qatar 

Nora is making her fans and well-wishers proud not just in India but also across the world. She was seen singing and dancing during the closing ceremony at FIFA World Cup 2022 on the Light The Sky anthem. Hailing from Morocco, Nora made history by featuring for the first time in the World Cup anthem. The Street Dancer 3D actor joined Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal to perform their song, Light The Sky. 

Nora Fatehi and her past works

After making a debut in the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Nora rose to fame by being a part of Telugu films namely Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Kick 2, and has also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel, and Kayamkulam Kochunni. She featured in a TV reality show Bigg Boss 9 as a contestant as well. However, over the years, she realized her potential in dance and is now regarded as a dancing queen in the Bollywood industry. 

