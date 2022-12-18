Nora Fatehi gives an electrifying performance on Light The Sky anthem at FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Bollywood superstar Nora Fatehi has clearly set the stage on fire with her next-to-perfect dance moves in Qatar. She danced to the tunes of the Light The Sky anthem at FIFA World Cup 2022 final’s closing ceremony in Qatar.

Nora is making her fans and well-wishers proud not just in India but also across the world. She was seen singing and dancing during the closing ceremony at FIFA World Cup 2022 on the Light The Sky anthem. Hailing from Morocco, Nora made history by featuring for the first time in the World Cup anthem. The Street Dancer 3D actor joined Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal to perform their song, Light The Sky.

Have a look at the glimpses here