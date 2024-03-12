Patna Shuklla's Raveena Tandon on early days in career; says she 'didn't have godfather' despite being director's daughter

Raveena Tandon carved a niche for herself with films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Dilwale, Mohra, and many more. She is the daughter of late Ravi Tandon, the director and producer of some of the well-known films of the 1970s and 1980s, including Khel Khel Mein, Jhoota Kahin Ka, and Khuddaar, among others. During a recent interview, Raveena who is gearing up for the release of Patna Shuklla, opened up about her early days in her career and said that she did not have any godfather despite being the daughter of a renowned producer-director.

Raveena Tandon says she used to travel by bus with only one rupee

During a recent conversation with Zoom, Raveena Tandon said that despite being the daughter of a well-known producer in the Hindi film industry, she had no "godfather" and has had to make her way herself.

Reflecting on her unexpected entry into the industry, Raveena revealed that she initially had no aspirations to become an actor. But her life took a turn when a talent scout discovered her and offered her a role in a leading brand advertisement. Recalling her journey she said, “Things just happened to me. It was not that my Dad reached out to people. He was also like, ‘Really?’ He told me what’s wrong and right and how to deal with things but I made my own career. I didn’t have a godfather sitting on my head. It was purely destiny that got me whatever work I got.”

Shedding light on her hard work, Raveena shared that she used to travel by bus and would have only rupee 1 in her pocket for the fare. "I have also lived through that. Everyone doesn’t have life of roses that the trolls want everybody to believe. We have worked hard for that money. But that rainy night made me thankful for what I have," she added.

About Patna Shuklla

Directed by Vivek Budakoti, Patna Shuklla stars a stellar cast including Raveena Tandon, the late Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. The actress recently shared the trailer and it received a grand 'swagat' (welcome) from Salman Khan. Produced by Arbaaz Khan, the film's narrative unfolds as a compelling and intriguing tale, portraying the uncommon fight of an ordinary woman, embodying resilience and determination. It will premiere on Diney+ Hotstar on March 29, 2024.

