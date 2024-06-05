PICS: Arjun Kapoor’s May was all about spending time amid nature and relishing healthy meals

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor gears up for his next project, Singham Again, where he'll be seen in a negative role under Rohit Shetty's direction. Excitement brews among fans. Recently, he took to social media, sharing serene and pristine photos from his May escapades.

Arjun Kapoor’s special moments from May

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 5) to share glimpses from his May adventures. The photos showcase him relishing moments in nature and savoring nutritious meals. In one image, he's seen sporting a smile while resting on a hospital bed.

Sharing the photos, he captioned them, "Previously on..."

Just a few days ago, Arjun Kapoor wrapped up shooting for his role in the upcoming movie, Singham Again, where he portrays the antagonist. He also posted a heartfelt note alongside a picture with director Rohit Shetty.

Arjun Kapoor wraps up Singham Again shoot

In the image, only their silhouettes are discernible, with Arjun Kapoor adorned in a mandu or lungi. He penned a long note that read, “Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain !!! I have wrapped up my work on Singham Again !!! My 20th film & one of the biggest milestones of my career with a director who is the boss of MASS CINEMA !!! I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises in Indian cinema. Can’t wait for our hard work to light up the silver screen soon !!!”

More about Singham Again

Singham Again features Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in leading roles. It marks the third chapter in the highly successful franchise, following the releases of Singham in 2011 and Singham Returns in 2014, both of which were box office hits. Scheduled for a theatrical debut in August 2024, Singham Again anticipates to continue the franchise's streak of success.

