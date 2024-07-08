Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been making headlines with its frequent promotional videos, generating buzz almost every other day. Fans are eagerly anticipating the launch of the new season.

Recently, Colors channel dropped a new promo on its social media channel where Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was seen performing a heart-pounding stunt.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia performs a daring stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In the latest promo of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show, the Choti Sarrdaarni actress had to perform a daring stunt on a moving train. What made the stunt particularly terrifying was that she had to climb the roof of the train using a ladder while it was in motion.

Throughout the stunt, Nimrit was seen chanting the name of ‘Waaheguru,’ showcasing her faith and determination.

The caption of the promo reads, “Train ki patri par apna jigar rakhkar karne chali hai Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia khatre ka saamna. (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is ready to face danger with unwavering courage on the train tracks.)”

Nimrit, along with other participants, recently wrapped up shooting for the stunt-based reality show in Romania and has since returned home. During her latest public appearance at the airport, Nimrit turned heads with her stylish look and shared her experiences on the show.

The actress expressed her gratitude for being part of the show, describing it as a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity. She shared that the difficulty level of the stunts has increased in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Nimrit also praised her co-contestants by calling them ‘highly competitive and strong’.

About Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia began her television career with the show Choti Sarrdaarni. She initially started as a model and was among the top 12 participants in Femina Miss India 2018. Her popularity increased after her appearance on Bigg Boss 16.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will soon preimere on Colors TV and Jio Cinema. The first teaser has already excited fans as Rohit Shetty returns as the host. The show features contestants like Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

