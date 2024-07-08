On March 4, 2024, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar are in talks for an action thriller, set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies. We also reported that Ranveer will play the part of an Indian Intelligence Officer and the film will be among the most ambitious in the genre. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar are all set to start shooting for their maiden collaboration from August 2024.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's next begins in August

“The first schedule of this yet untitled action thriller begins in August at an international location, followed by a stint in India. It’s a tale inspired by true events, and will feature Ranveer as one of the most important agents in the history of R&AW. Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in the present times and is excited to step into the world of this action thriller,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film is being readied for a 2025 release.

The source further added that joining Ranveer will be a strong ensemble. Aditya Dhar has signed Akshaye Khanna to play a key role in his next. “Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh share a very interesting dynamic in this feature film and Dhar is looking forward to bring their chemistry to the spectacle. Akshaye is impressed with the writing of Dhar’s next and has come on board the film,” the source added.

Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal join Ranveer Singh

Apart from the duo, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. “While Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist turn, the character sketch of R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal has been kept under wraps. However, every character has been aptly cast and play a very pivotal role in this mission-based action thriller,” the source concluded.

The yet untitled Aditya Dhar film will be Ranveer’s next after the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. He follows this up with the Farhan Akhtar-directed Don 3. There’s also Shaktimaan in his kitty for 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

