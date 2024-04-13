PICS: BMCM stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff interact with excited fans in theater, wish them ‘Eid Mubarak’

The action-thriller movie of the two Miyans of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff was released theatrically on April 11. As the audience enjoyed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in theatre, the two action stars decided to pay them a visit. While interacting with them, Kumar also wished the fans on the occasion of Eid.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff visit Mumbai theatre to interact with fans

After much anticipation, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-led movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was finally released yesterday, on the occasion of Eid. The film that showed slow growth at pre-sales for the opening day of the movie eventually paced up by the end of the day. As it’s running strong in Indian theatres, the two stars of the show decide to surprise the fans by making an appearance at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai.

For the event, the OMG 2 star went with a white linen shirt with black pants that had the face of a tiger printed on it. With a pair of white sneakers and a watch, the 56-year-old looked dapper. As for his co-star, Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff, he went with a moss green sleeveless t-shirt, flaunting his muscles. With a pair of denim cargos and chunky boots, he waved at the audience. Kumar also wished ‘Eid Mubarak’ to them and received a roaring cheer from the fans.

BMCM is a science fiction action-thriller film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar while Jackky Bhagnani and others have backed the movie. While Akki and Tiger are leading the pack, they are supported by actors like Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Bose Roy.

Bollywood celebs react to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

After the film was released, Karan Johar extended his support to the team. Taking to his Instagram stories, the filmmaker wrote, "A must watch festive bonanza! With action on the highest and hugest level! The 2 miyas make for a rocking duo!!! @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff @jackie_bhagnani @aliabbaszafar.”

Joining him was Rakul Preet Singh who wrote in her review of her husband’s film, “What a slick, kickass, adrenaline pumping film #bademiyanchotemiyan is!! What are those insane action sequences and equally crackling humor and bromance! Killer performances by all. reminded me of John wick ,extraction. plz watch this one in the theatres guys. So proud of you @jackkvbhagnani!! It requires guts to create this scale .. @aksha kumar @tigerjackieshroff @manushi chhillar @alayaf @aliabbaszafar @therealprithvi @deepshikhadeshmukh #vashubhagnani.” BMCM locked horns at the theatre with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan.

