Vicky Kaushal in all-black suave look 'KILL-s' it at movie screening and we are not complaining

Karan Johar’s latest film, Kill, starring Lakshya Lalwani, is geared up for its release this weekend. Amid the anticipations around the film, the producers hosted a star-studded screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. Among the attendees were celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Varun Dhawan. However, the one who made heads turn with his suave look was Vicky Kaushal.

Ahead of his upcoming film Bad Newz’s release, Vicky Kaushal has been doling out some major fashionable looks and we can’t keep calm. Just when fans were trying to soak in his infectious presence and dapper looks at the launch of his brand new song Tauba Tauba, the actor ‘kill-ed’ it with his captivating presence at the screening of the film Kill. This time around, he sported an all-black OOTD that had girls gasping for breath, and rightly so!

Vicky Kaushal drops another suave look ahead of Bad Newz release

Known for his casual yet noteworthy fashion sense, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor wore a buttoned-up black shirt and teamed it up with matching pants to create a monochrome visual. Maintaining his charming persona, he kept a couple of shirt buttons undone and rolled up the shirt’s sleeves to add a dash of style.

Additionally, the well-fitted trousers and relaxed silhouette at the hem effortlessly blended comfort and modernity. The solid pattern on both the shirt and trousers resulted in a posh look that many men would want to recreate and why not?

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal maintains his suave look like a pro

The Sam Bahadur actor truly stole the show with his choice of accessories. To complete the outfit, he chose to keep it stylish and classy to fit the mood of the star-studded evening. The black loafers blended well with the stylish appearance whereas the tinted sunglasses to match the theme of the event added the required sass.

The sunglasses boasted a sleek, modern design, speaking volumes of the actor’s fashion finesse. We couldn’t overlook his well-trimmed beard and backswept hairstyle as it only elevated the swag of his overall appearance.

While the release of Bad Newz is eagerly awaited, fans are hooked on the first track of the film titled Tauba Tauba. Besides, we are completely swooned by Vicky’s refreshing style and suave looks.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Decoding Triptii Dimri’s ‘absolute bomb looks’ from Bad Newz: Strappy tops with plunging necklines to sultry shimmer dress