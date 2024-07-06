The first half of 2024 has been a mixed bag for the Hindi Film Industry. While we saw several mid-sized feature films slowly getting the audiences back to the big screen, the big-budget blockbusters went missing from the calendar in the first half of the year. As compared to Rs 1450 crore earned in the first half of 2023, the Hindi Film Industry has collected Rs 1081 crore in 2024, resulting in a drop of 25 percent from the preceding year.

The major difference between 2023 and 2024 is the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan, which rewrote history at the box office in 2023 with a lifetime business of Rs 515 crore. The year started with the dismissal performance of the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-led Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan, which proved to be a flop at the box office with a lifetime box office of Rs 15 crore.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter #1 film of 2024 so far

This was followed by the tentpole Republic Day release, the Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter, fronted by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The film earned Rs 201.50 crore in India, which is finding new respect with every passing month, and should maintain its position in the top 5 grossers of 2024. It’s a success story, remaining the biggest grosser of the year, though a lot more was expected given the star-cast, and the combination of Siddharth Anand with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. As predicted at the start of the year, the lifetime business of Fighter is getting new respect as the months pass by.

This was followed by the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-led Teri Baataon Mein Aise Uljha Jiya, which emerged a hit film with lifetime collections of Rs 84 crore. Another surprise hit of the year was the Yami Gautam-led Article 370, with all India net of Rs 77 crore. The Aamir Khan-produced Kiran Rao-directed Laapataa Ladies started slow, but managed to record a 12-week plus theatrical trend to score Rs 20 crore at the box office. It’s an average grosser, with the trend of a hit film, as the opening day had indicated a lifetime under the Rs 7 crore mark.

One of the biggest hits of the year so far is the Ajay Devgn-led Shaitaan also starring R Madhavan and Jyothika. The psychological thriller clocked Rs 145 crore at the domestic box office, entailing the biggest return on investment for the stakeholders. While the Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani-led Yodha is highly unsuccessful, the Excel Entertainment-produced Madgaon Express managed to find an appreciation from the audience in certain pockets to emerge a successful venture at a smaller level. The trio of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon also tasted a hit in the form of Crew with lifetime collections of Rs 82 crore.

Eid Releases – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & Maidaan - Disappoint

The Eid releases – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan - have turned out to be the biggest disappointments in the modern era. While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned Rs 59 crore, Maidaan clocked Rs 51 crore. Both the films settled with the disaster tag at the ticket windows, entailing big losses for the stakeholders. There was a lull of releases in the summer period due to IPL and the elections, but the exhibitors found some respite with the release of Rajkummar Rao-led Srikanth, which scored Rs 48 crore at the box office in India, to attain the Semi Hit tag. Another Rajkummar Rao film with Janhvi Kapoor, Mr and Mrs Mahi released a couple of weeks later, but the film couldn’t do much, emerging a flop with lifetime business of Rs 31 crore.

June saw the release of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy, Munjya, which is headed to close around the Rs 100 crore mark in India, emerging a super-hit venture. The film has done well purely on basis of content, as there isn’t much to offer in terms of star-cast, and proved that nothing can stop audience-to-step into the cinema halls for an exciting film. The second release of June, the Kabir Khan-directed Chandu Champion with Kartik Aaryan in lead is a flop with lifetime business around the Rs 60 crore mark. There was some appreciation in the urban areas, but not enough to sail it through.

The first half concluded with the release of Kalki 2898 AD, and the Hindi Dubbed version of the film is headed to score around the Rs 250 crore mark in Hindi to emerge a super hit venture. The first half of 2024 isn’t as bad as made out to be, as it has shown some hope for the small scale and mid-sized films and things are expected to get better as the year passes by. The total success count in first half of 2024 is 9, which includes 4 clean hits.

Here’s a look at the Box Office report card for 2024 release

Merry Christmas – Flop – Rs 15 crore

Fighter – Average – Rs 201.50 crore

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – Hit – Rs 84.00 crore

Crakk – Disaster – Rs 12.50 crore

Article 370 – Hit – Rs 77 crore

Laapataa Ladies – Average – Rs 20 crore

Shaitaan – Hit – Rs 145 crore

Yodha – Flop – Rs 32 crore

Madgaon Express – Semi Hit – Rs 36 crore

Swatantra Veer Sawarkar – Flop – Rs 26 crore

Crew – Semi Hit – Rs 82 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – Disaster – Rs 59 crore

Maidaan – Disaster – Rs 51 crore

Srikanth – Semi Hit – Rs 48 crore

Mr Aur Mrs Mahi – Flop – Rs 31 crore

Munjya – Super Hit – Rs 101 crore (Expected)

Chandu Champion – Flop – Rs 60 crore (Expected)

The year also saw some more successful films like Hanuman (Telugu dubbed in Hindi) alongside Hollywood releases like Dune, Kong vs Godzilla, Kung Fu Panda 4 and Inside Out among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

