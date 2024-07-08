Vicky Kaushal's denim-on-denim ensemble ft jacket and jeans has us saying ‘Tauba Tauba’ in admiration

Vicky Kaushal is the man of the moment. The talented and versatile Bollywood star is currently riding high with his latest song, Tauba Tauba, from his upcoming film Bad News. The song has become a sensation among fans and music lovers alike.

Ahead of the film's release, Vicky is not just making headlines for his acting prowess but also for his impeccable fashion sense. And it is on full display during the promotional rounds.

Vicky Kaushal pulled off the denim-on-denim look during the recent promotional event for the movie. Once considered a faux pas, the trend has now become everyone’s favorite. Let’s check out his classic attire here.

Vicky Kaushal’s denim-on-denim look

The Sam Bahadur actor opted for a crisp white t-shirt from All Saints, setting a solid base for his layered denim ensemble. The Tee added a fresh contrast to the rugged texture of denim. Vicky chose a denim jacket to wear over the shirt, which added a laid-back charm. The jacket featured classic collars and elasticated cuffs, enhancing its relaxed vibe. He left the jacket unzipped for nonchalant flair.

For the lower half, the actor paired his denim jacket with matching denim jeans. The jeans were styled with a slightly rolled hem, which also drew attention to his footwear and made his denim-on-denim outfit look cohesive.

Vicky’s look is perfect for a relaxed day out with friends or family, ideal for cinema outings, weekend errands, and also traveling.

Vicky Kaushal's accessories

His outfit was complemented with well-chosen accessories like black sunglasses and blue and white sneakers, which added a stylish edge to his look. Vicky opted for a slightly shaved hairstyle, which enhanced his handsome features, and a well-groomed beard, which framed his face, giving his look the casual vibe he was aiming for.

