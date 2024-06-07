'Pilates girl' Kareena Kapoor Khan leaves no stone unturned during her fitness sesh and THIS video is proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true fitness enthusiast. Kareena's fitness routine mostly consists of cardio, yoga, and strength training. At 43, Kareena keeps setting fitness goals for her fans on social media.

A video of the actress from her latest Pilates session has caught our attention on Instagram, and it is unmissable.

Kareena Kapoor Khan the 'Pilates girl'

On Friday, famous Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit, who trains actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Malaika Arora, took to Instagram to share a video of Bebo's latest workout session. In the clip, Kareena can be seen training her biceps as she lies on a machine at her home.

The 43-year-old actress opted for a pink bralette and black tights. She has her hair tied up in a bun.

Namrata called Kareena a 'Pilates girl' in her post. "It's not about how much you do...It's about how much you do right," the text on the clip reads. Namrata accompanied her post with a caption dedicated to Bebo. She tagged Kareena and wrote, "(Kareena) knows how to do it right."

Watch the video here:

Here's how netizens are reacting to it

Many netizens reacted to Namrata Purohit's post featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. An Instagram user wrote, "On point" and added a fire emoji. A fan wrote, "Bebo always inspires us" while adding clapping and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Another commented, "Amazing" and added fire emojis. An Instagram user dropped several red heart emojis. "Slay," a comment reads. While one Instagram user called it 'nice', another wrote, "Queen."

Check out the screenshots of their comments here:

Kareena Kapoor's work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in the film, Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon earlier this year. She had a great camaraderie with both Tabu and Kriti in the movie. Kareena is lauded for her performance in Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders is one of her highly-anticipated releases.

Kareena is now gearing up for Singham Again, the third installment of the Singham franchise. The Rohit Shetty directorial also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's blush pink Manish Malhotra saree with pearl blouse is making us yearn for wedding season