Pragya Jaiswal joins cast of Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein; Details inside

Pragya Jaiswal who is popularly known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films is all set to feature in the upcoming much-awaited Bollywood film Khel Khel Mein starring Akshay Kumar. In fact, we have heard that the actress is playing a pivotal role in the romantic-comedy suspense film.

Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein has been a part of the discussions for a long time. The romantic-comedy suspense film is the first collaboration of Akshay with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz. Now we hear that Tamil and Telugu actress Pragya Jaiswal has also joined the star cast.

The first schedule of the film was extensively shot in London and the actress is currently shooting for the last schedule in Udaipur.

Pragya was earlier supposed to be seen in Antim: The Final Truth which had Salman Khan in an extended cameo. But her role got chopped at the last moment. However, this time she's ready to impress the Hindi audience with her character and performance.

More about Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein is the remake of the popular Italian movie 'Perfetti Sconosciuti' (Perfect Strangers). Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that the film will also have Fardeen Khan who will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar after their 2007 comedy Heyy Babyy. A source revealed, "It's an ensemble-cast project centered around long-time friends who gather for dinner and decide to play a game that unveils their secrets, resulting in hilarious chaos."

"Fardeen portrays one of Akshay's friends in this film and is thrilled to explore comedy on screen again after a 13-year hiatus. This collaboration also marks an exciting reunion for Mudassar Aziz, who teams up with Fardeen again after their first collaboration, Dulha Mil Gaya," a source close to the development told us.

Pragya Jaiswal's work front

Pragya Jaiswal is also going to be seen in a movie titled Tyson Naidu alongside Bellamkonda Sreenivas. There are also talks about a sequel to her 2021 film Akhanda. If that happens, Pragya might be a part of it as well.

